Jeanne A. Kohn, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. A Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, also at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial took place at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.