Lawsuit takes issue with fudge in Hershey products
CHICAGO (Legal Newsline) - Hershey's "hot fudge" doesn't contain the ingredients of real fudge, a new class action lawsuit claims. Sandra Lederman, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, filed a federal complaint on August 28 in the Northern District of Illinois against The Hershey Company for violation of state consumer fraud acts, breach of express warranty, negligent misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment.legalnewsline.com
