Lawsuit takes issue with fudge in Hershey products

Grocery shoppers are more interested than ever in buying food from companies that prioritize environmental responsibility, natural agriculture, and the welfare of animals and humans involved. Corporations have been eager to catch those customers with packaging that touts their products with labels like “natural” and “humane” – but there are limited standards for what many of those terms mean. That lack of clarity is now at the center of hundreds of lawsuits playing out in courts across the U.S. accusing the companies of misleading consumers – many of the cases brought by advocates calling for higher agriculture standards and more transparent labels.