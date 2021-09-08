Police report, Sept. 8

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Two teenagers wowed the world by reaching the final of tennis' American Grand Slam, but in the end the younger of the two, Britain's Emma Raducanu displayed the calm nerves and steely resolve of a champion to best Leylah Fernandez for the title. Even as 19-year-old Fernandez, who seemed to...
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev’s surprisingly lopsided triumph gave him his first major championship and prevented...
NEW YORK (AP) — From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation’s military might, President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks. The...
Washington, DC (CNN) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) announced that disciplinary action has been recommended in six cases against officers following internal investigations into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Violations sustained include three cases for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one...
VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...
Sept 12 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) after a federal judge on Friday handed down a mixed decision. The judge on Friday said Apple would have...
An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
