Blog Review: Sept. 8

Today’s AIOps and observability solutions are applying increasing levels of intelligence to IT Ops data with the goal of generating actionable insights. However, sophisticated AI and ML can sometimes be no match for ‘bad data.’ It’s the age-old problem of garbage in/garbage out. Data can’t simply be taken at face value because it can lead to bad decisions: allocating resources to a digital service that does not need it, chasing the wrong root causes, rolling back a version of software due to phantom problems. You can see the challenge. In a recent survey of IT practitioners by EMA Research, problems with data accuracy were the second leading challenge to AIOps initiatives for the surveyed organizations.