CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Blog Review: Sept. 8

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynopsys’ Scott Durrant considers the IP used in HPC SoCs and the efforts to simultaneously minimize data movement and maximize the speed at which data is transferred from one location to another, whether that data transfer is across long distances or from one chip to another within a server. Cadence’s...

semiengineering.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blogs#Blog Review#Ip#Hpc#Siemens Eda#Ansys#Infineon#Xilinx#Flex Logix#Ai#Rambus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingsans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

Since JSON has become more prevalent as a data service, unfortunately, it isn't at all BASH friendly and manipulating JSON data at the command line with REGEX (i.e. sed, grep, etc.) is cumbersome and difficult to get the output I want. So, there is a Linux tool I use for...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best laptops for blogging in 2021

The best laptops for blogging enables you to comfortably type away no matter where you are. If you have your own blog – or you're thinking of starting one up – then the laptops on this page will prove to be essential tools. Blogs (once known as a weblog) are...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Contentstack: What is a micro-frontend approach?

We know what a backend is in software terms – it’s all the componentry that go towards bringing our platform and infrastructure layers into being so that we can start to create code-based functionality and move towards the upper frontend. Logically then, we know what a frontend is – if...
Softwarenewrelic.com

Eliminate the network blame game with Network Performance Monitoring and integrate Errors Inbox with Slack

Last week's Nerdlog covered two recently released innovations: Network Performance Monitoring and a new Slack integration for Errors Inbox. Whether you’re triaging an incident in the middle of the night or checking on the performance health of your application, both of these releases were built to help you get the data context you need to get to the root cause faster.
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

How HPE OEM Solutions Enables Faster Media Processing

HPE OEM Solutions helps OEMs build custom solutions to meet their specific requirements. These solutions enable faster media processing from the edge to the data center, which improves surveillance by:. Tackling latency and speeding output by enabling streaming analytics at the edge. When a video is sent to the cloud...
Softwarevmware.com

Optimizing end-user experience for VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure with ControlUp

This article was co-written by Sachin Sharma, Director of Product Marketing, VMware, and Tom Fenton, Technical Marketing Manager, ControlUp. By now you (hopefully!) know how using ControlUp with VMware Horizon can help you optimize your end-users’ experience through real-time observations, deep analytics and reducing MTTR. Through tight integrations with the VMware software-defined datacenter (SDDC) stack, ControlUp can provide you with an end-to-end picture of your virtualized environments.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft offers GPU-accelerated ML training on Windows 10 and WSL via TensorFlow-DirectML

Over a year ago, Microsoft announced that it is working with hardware vendors to offer GPU-accelerated training of machine learning (ML) models on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). A preview for this began in June 2020. The outcome of this initiative is TensorFlow-DirectML, a fork of TensorFlow that leverages DirectML to provide cross-vendor hardware acceleration for training ML models on Windows 10 and WSL. Today, this open-source GitHub project has exited preview and become generally available.
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

Topaz Labs Gigapixel AI review

Topaz Labs Gigapixel AI is a specialized tool. Image interpolation is a simple technique that can be applied effectively using standard image editors, so having dedicated software for the job may be unnecessary for many. Results from Gigapixel AI are generally nice and sharp, but there’s often a waxy look in details that you can also get with luminance noise reduction, so the final result will be a matter of personal taste rather than simply saying Photoshop, for instance, is better than Gigapixel AI or vice-versa. As such, this makes a dedicated program such as Gigapixel AI a significant investment despite its relatively low cost of $99.99 / £73.
Businesssemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Manufacturing, Test

Intel plans to establish foundry capacity at its fab in Ireland. The company has also launched the so-called Intel Foundry Services Accelerator to help automotive chip designers transition from mature to advanced nodes. The company is setting up a new design team and offering both custom and industry-standard intellectual property (IP) to support the needs of automotive customers. As reported, Intel re-entered the foundry business, but has yet to elaborate on its overall strategy.
Softwareitopstimes.com

Smart data: Accelerating the journey from data to insights

Today’s AIOps and observability solutions are applying increasing levels of intelligence to IT Ops data with the goal of generating actionable insights. However, sophisticated AI and ML can sometimes be no match for ‘bad data.’ It’s the age-old problem of garbage in/garbage out. Data can’t simply be taken at face value because it can lead to bad decisions: allocating resources to a digital service that does not need it, chasing the wrong root causes, rolling back a version of software due to phantom problems. You can see the challenge. In a recent survey of IT practitioners by EMA Research, problems with data accuracy were the second leading challenge to AIOps initiatives for the surveyed organizations.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults

A change first proposed last year to the Linux kernel's Spectre mitigation defaults looks like it will soon be sent in for the mainline kernel. The change is in regards to the default mitigation value for Spectre V2 for user-space tasks and Spectre V4 / Speculative Store Bypass. For the kernel options of "spec_store_bypass_disable" and "spectre_v2_user", the current default is the "seccomp" mode. With that default behavior the mitigations are only applied when opted into per-thread via the PRCTL interface (or otherwise a process inherits the mitigation when forked) or is enabled by default for all SECCOMP threads.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Hornetsecurity launches security and data loss prevention solution for Microsoft 365

Hornetsecurity has released a new solution to provide Microsoft 365 business users with the security and data loss prevention they require. Microsoft 365’s default protection is not enough: Its built-in email filters let threats through, making it necessary to acquire additional security for data and email communications. To address this,...
Computerssemiengineering.com

Making Test Transparent With Better Data

Data is critical for a variety of processes inside the fab. The challenge is getting enough consistent data from different equipment and then plugging it back into the design, manufacturing, and test flows to quickly improve the process and uncover hard-to-find defective die. Progress is being made. The inspection and...
Softwaresemiengineering.com

New Memories Add New Faults

Why existing test approaches don’t always work, and what still needs to be done to ensure reliability. New non-volatile memories (NVM) bring new opportunities for changing how we use memory in systems-on-chip (SoCs), but they also add new challenges for making sure they will work as expected. These new memory...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Merge data from Db2 and Hive with Data Virtualization and Big SQL

This tutorial highlights the ability of IBM Cloud Pak for Data to integrate with other market-leading data management platforms, such as Cloudera Data Platform. Due to the complexity of installing Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data, it is assumed you already have access to these environments. If not, you can still follow along and get insights into how integration can be accomplished.
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Inverse Lithography Technology (ILT)

Inverse lithography technology (ILT) is a method of using non-Manhattan shapes on the photomask to produce a wafer more resilient to manufacturing variation. It relies on multi-bream mask writing, which writes masks at the same speed regardless of the complexity of shape. Another challenge is the compute power required to calculate the shapes.
BusinesseWeek

Hitachi Vantara’s Radhika Krishnan on Data Fabric and Data Management

I spoke with Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara, about the role of data fabrics, and how data storage and data analytics are merging. James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire. eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews. eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/. eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau.
TechnologyInfoworld

Google Flutter 2.5 UI kit is now stable

Flutter 2.5, the latest version of Google’s UI toolkit for native application development, offers better performance as well as full-screen enhancements for Android. Introduced September 8, Flutter 2.5 improves frame rasterization by wiring up shading precompilation via Metal rendering. Proponents of Flutter stressed this move as another step toward reducing iOS jank. Also, frame processing now takes priority over processing other asynchronous events, eliminating jank from this source in testing of Flutter. A further move to reduce jank involves the garbage collector (GC), which has suffered from jank when the GC pauses the UI thread to reclaim memory; now, memory for unused images is reclaimed eagerly, considerably reducing GCs.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Elon Musk confirms that the Starlink Internet service will be deployed between Earth and Mars to improve communication with the Starship spacecraft

The space company SpaceX will deploy the Starlink satellite network – which will provide broadband Internet – between Earth and Mars to improve communication with the Starship when it is launched into space. confirmed the founder and CEO of the company, Elon Musk, responding to a question about it on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy