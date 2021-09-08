CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power/Performance Bits: Sept. 8

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Nokia Bell Labs, and Heriot-Watt University propose using backscatter radios to support high-throughput communication and 5G-speed Gb/sec data transfer using only a single transistor. “Our breakthrough is being able to communicate over 5G/millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies without actually having a full mmWave radio transmitter...

semiengineering.com

Electronicssemiengineering.com

Manufacturing Bits: Sept. 8

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has developed a faster and more accurate way to calibrate a microphone. NIST’s new calibration technique makes use of lasers, a promising technology that could supplant today’s methods. The technology could one day be used to calibrate sensitive microphones in factories, power plants and other settings like fabs. The technology could help monitor factory machinery via sound. It could be used to monitor workplace or community noise levels.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Silicon Power XD80 SSD Review: Mainstream Performance at Low Cost

Silicon Power’s XD80 is a solid-performing mainstream PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe SSD that comes with Samsung-beating endurance ratings and a heatsink, all at a low price. The Silicon Power’s XD80 comes armed with a Phison E12S SSD controller, BICS4 TLC, and a heatsink. This combo delivers solid, cool performance at an affordable price point, making the PCIe 3.0 x4 drive a good value for those looking to save a few bucks over premium drives.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Renesas Launches 32-Bit RX671 MCUs Realizing High Performance and Power Efficiency with HMI Functions for Contactless Operation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the RX671 group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), adding a new high-performance, high-functionality single-chip solution with touch sensing and voice recognition capabilities for contactless operation to the popular RX Family. Part of Renesas’ mainstream RX600 Series, the RX671 MCUs are built around an RXv3 CPU core operating at 120 MHz and integrates flash memory supporting fast read access at a clock speed of 60 MHz, for excellent real-time performance with a CoreMark score of 707, and power efficiency among the best in the class at 48.8 CoreMark/mA.
Electronicssemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Cadence and Samsung Foundry are offering Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready process design kit (PDK) technology files that support a range of Samsung process technologies from 28FDS to GAA base 3nm. Enabling access to mixed-signal designs in a common OpenAccess database, the co-design methodology promotes shared responsibilities and collaboration between the analog and digital teams for chip planning, design, implementation, physical verification, and signoff.
Computerssemiengineering.com

Making Test Transparent With Better Data

Data is critical for a variety of processes inside the fab. The challenge is getting enough consistent data from different equipment and then plugging it back into the design, manufacturing, and test flows to quickly improve the process and uncover hard-to-find defective die. Progress is being made. The inspection and...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz Introduces Software that Combines EDA Simulation with Hardware Testing

Rohde & Schwarz and Cadence have collaborated on a solution aimed at simplifying the engineering process from RF design to implementation and enhancing accuracy by using realistic signals for both simulation and testing. The new R&S VSESIM-VSS signal creation and analysis tool speed up the development process for RF components. It is particularly useful for customers in the wireless, automotive, and aerospace, and defense industries as well as for manufacturers of active components and systems.
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Fabs Drive Deeper Into Machine Learning

Advanced machine learning is beginning to make inroads into yield enhancement methodology as fabs and equipment makers seek to identify defectivity patterns in wafer images with greater accuracy and speed. Each month a wafer fabrication factory produces tens of millions of wafer-level images from inspection, metrology, and test. Engineers must...
Softwaresemiengineering.com

New Memories Add New Faults

Why existing test approaches don’t always work, and what still needs to be done to ensure reliability. New non-volatile memories (NVM) bring new opportunities for changing how we use memory in systems-on-chip (SoCs), but they also add new challenges for making sure they will work as expected. These new memory...
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Wrestling With Analog At 3nm

Analog engineers are facing big challenges at 3nm, forcing them to come up with creative solutions to a widening set of issues at each new process node. Still, these problems must be addressed, because no digital chip will work without at least some analog circuitry. As fabrication technologies shrink, digital...
Computerssemiengineering.com

Will Monolithic 3D DRAM Happen?

As DRAM scaling slows, the industry will need to look for other ways to keep pushing for more and cheaper bits of memory. The most common way of escaping the limits of planar scaling is to add the third dimension to the architecture. There are two ways to accomplish that. One is in a package, which is already happening. The second is to sale the die into the Z axis, which which has been a topic of discussion for a while.
Technologysemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

Intel’s Mobileye and Sixt SE said they are collaborating on an autonomous ride-hailing services in Munich in 2022. Mobileye will own the robotaxi fleet. Mobileye also recently unveiled its electric autonomous vehicle (AV), which it will use in ridehailing in Munich and Tel Aviv.. To increase the supply of automotive...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Leica BLK ARC Camera Allows Robots to Better Navigate the World

Leica Geosystems has announced a new reality capture camera device for robots like Boston Dynamics’ Spot that is designed to improve autonomous navigation. Leica Geosystems may use the Leica name and logo, but it hasn’t been directly associated with Leica Camera AG in some time and is currently part of Hexagon AB, a publicly traded Swedish global information technology company that specializes in hardware and software digital reality solutions.
Brookings, SDsdstate.edu

Prasad first ME faculty member to receive NSF Career Award

South Dakota State University assistant professor Anamika Prasad is making history. Prasad is the first Department of Mechanical Engineering faculty member to receive the prestigious National Science Foundation CAREER award. The five-year, $531,740 grant will support basic science research using plants as an inspiration for designing and developing flexible composite materials.
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Inverse Lithography Technology (ILT)

Inverse lithography technology (ILT) is a method of using non-Manhattan shapes on the photomask to produce a wafer more resilient to manufacturing variation. It relies on multi-bream mask writing, which writes masks at the same speed regardless of the complexity of shape. Another challenge is the compute power required to calculate the shapes.
BusinesseWeek

Hitachi Vantara’s Radhika Krishnan on Data Fabric and Data Management

I spoke with Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara, about the role of data fabrics, and how data storage and data analytics are merging. James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire. eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews. eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/. eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau.
Electronicsindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Land Mobile Radio Antennas Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

The growing need for efficient communication has led to an increased adoption of land mobile radio antennas to overcome the inter-operability issues and to ensure superior bandwidth coverage with better signal performance. Smart city concepts have paved the way for investing in public safety. According to a survey, about 44% of the global countries that initiated smart city projects are likely to invest more than USD 100 million on public safety in the upcoming years. Many countries like India, China, and United States are focusing on increasing their investments in technology for public safety applications. Companies are investing in portable land mobile radio antennas for an efficient two way communication, which are used by military, construction and transportation organizations as well. Laird Connectivity, for instance, offers a wide range of frequency antennas with industry standard specific for various applications. Additionally, antennas are being provided in diverse number of styles with various mounting systems to ensure maximum efficiency in any environment. Furthermore, global land mobile radio antennas market participants are also looking forward to provide encryption technology for secure communication. For instance, National Telecommunications (NTIA) AND Federal Communication Commission (FCC) have been focusing on P25 regulation development.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

VSBLTY, HCL Technologies & Tech Mahindra Among Five Companies Creating New Firm to Focus On Large Iaas Projects

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced it is one of the five founding partners of Austin GIS, a new company that will focus on large IaaS projects leveraging computer vision, machine learning and infrastructure. IaaS stands for Infrastructure as a Service and is emerging as an innovative and creative way to finance large IT infrastructure projects. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are also founding investors, along with two additional participating firms, including a Fortune 500 company, that will be named later.

