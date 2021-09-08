Power/Performance Bits: Sept. 8

The growing need for efficient communication has led to an increased adoption of land mobile radio antennas to overcome the inter-operability issues and to ensure superior bandwidth coverage with better signal performance. Smart city concepts have paved the way for investing in public safety. According to a survey, about 44% of the global countries that initiated smart city projects are likely to invest more than USD 100 million on public safety in the upcoming years. Many countries like India, China, and United States are focusing on increasing their investments in technology for public safety applications. Companies are investing in portable land mobile radio antennas for an efficient two way communication, which are used by military, construction and transportation organizations as well. Laird Connectivity, for instance, offers a wide range of frequency antennas with industry standard specific for various applications. Additionally, antennas are being provided in diverse number of styles with various mounting systems to ensure maximum efficiency in any environment. Furthermore, global land mobile radio antennas market participants are also looking forward to provide encryption technology for secure communication. For instance, National Telecommunications (NTIA) AND Federal Communication Commission (FCC) have been focusing on P25 regulation development.