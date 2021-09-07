CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasserman Schultz’s Apparent ‘Double Standard’ on Protecting Babies

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Texas’ legislature passed a state law prohibiting abortions 6 weeks after conception, the whole country is furious. Some have called out SCOTUS Justices such as Justice Brett Kavanaugh for their silence, but US Rep Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) has called out the state of Texas directly, calling the law “grotesque.” However, Conservatives have called out Schultz for imposing a double standard, favoring vaccination to help protect babies.

