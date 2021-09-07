Wasserman Schultz’s Apparent ‘Double Standard’ on Protecting Babies

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the congressional hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Comer wants to know what the evacuation plan was and how they went about estimating the number of Americans and Afghanis that needed to be evacuated. Comer says Congress was initially told before the withdrawal it was around 2,000 Americans and 10,000 Afghanis but now the number has risen to around 100,000. Comer says we need to know the entire process of decision making and at the end of the day we need answers and to hold someone accountable. Comer says this has weakened our standing in the world and President Biden has unintentionally helped recruiting for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations. Comer also wants President Biden to be stronger on China when it comes to pushing for answers for the origins of Covid at the Wuhan Lab.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO