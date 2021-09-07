Amarillo - Ronald E. Fulton, Sr., 72, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Dr. Buddy Young officiating. Ron was born October 14, 1948 in Las Animas, Colorado to Grace and Richard Fulton. He graduated from Swink High School in Swink, Colorado. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Ron has lived in Texas for the last 25 years. He worked as a general contractor in construction, retiring in 2010. He was an active member of the VFW, Post #1657, and the American Legion. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed riding motorcycles; he participated in many charity rides and funeral escorts with the VFW motorcycles. He also enjoyed tinkering in his shop. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pamela Faye Fulton; and a brother, Phillip Fulton. Survivors include three sons, Travis Fulton and wife Tiffany, and Jonathan Fulton all of Navarre, FL, and Ronald Fulton, Jr. of Fort Collins, CO; a daughter, Carole Sutton and husband Sean of Homeworth, OH; a brother, Joseph "Joe" Fulton of North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the VFW Post #1657; or to the American Legion.