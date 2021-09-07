CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Newsted Theorizes Why Metallica Copied Him + Cut Their Hair

By Joe DiVita
 7 days ago
Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted reflected on the divisive 1996 moment when the rest of his bandmates — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett — made the collective decision to cut their hair, theorizing that they did so in an effort to copy a move he made in 1992, which came with a handful of benefits.

Stereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover “Nothing Else Matters” With Metallica

Metallica just released an expanded reissue of their self-titled “Black Album” along with The Metallica Blacklist, a covers collection featuring 53 artists’ taking on “Black Album” songs. One of those artists is Miley Cyrus, who played “Nothing Else Matters” at Glastonbury a couple years ago and covered it on The Metallica Blacklist with Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo on bass. Yesterday, Cyrus joined Metallica on The Howard Stern Show to discuss the song and play it together. Watch their performance below.
MUSIC
NME

Metallica and Miley Cyrus to perform live together on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Metallica and Miley Cyrus will perform live together on The Howard Stern Show later today (September 9) to celebrate the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’. The band will mark the milestone with tomorrow’s commemorative release (September 10), which also includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’: a star-studded covers album of tracks from Metallica’s August 1991 album.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: Why I Always Wore METALLICA T-Shirts Onstage During My Time With The Band

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted was asked why he always wore the band's t-shirts while performing live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believed in myself and I believed in my band… I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful. Flying the colors made me — as [American singer-songwriter] Jason Isbell says — 'black metal t-shirt my shield.' It was. And it always was. And it was the name of my fucking band across the front. And guess what? There is no bigger one. So I pridefully wear this — I fly my colors more pridefully than any Hell's Angel or whatever through all of time."
ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Newsted
Lars Ulrich
Kirk Hammett
James Hetfield
Revolver

See Elton John Make James Hetfield Cry With Praise of Metallica Song

For Metallica diehards, Revolver has three limited-edition bundles for our Fall 2021 magazine issue that features Kirk Hammett looking back on the "Black Album." Each one comes with a different screen print and there're only 250 copies of each — order yours now!. Elton John made James Hetfield cry. During...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Metallica unearths Jason Newsted’s “My Friend of Misery” instrumental

Metallica has unearthed a previously unreleased instrumental version of the Black Album song “My Friend of Misery.”. The recording, dubbed “My Friend of Misery (From Jason’s Riff Tapes),” was created by bassist Jason Newsted, and proved to be the foundation of the Black Album’s penultimate track. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: 'Nothing Else Matters' Broke Down 'The Most Serious Walls' For METALLICA

While promoting the the 30th-anniversary reissue of METALLICA's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album, the band's former bassist Jason Newsted spoke to Germany's Rock Antenne about the record's more streamlined direction compared to the thrash metal overtones of METALLICA's first four albums. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had no problem with coming back to the midtempo crushing as opposed to the fast stuff, 'cause we've still got plenty of stuff fast to play live. And live was all that mattered to me anyway. So we still had the repertoire to be able to do all that all the time — with 'Battery' and 'Fight Fire [With Fire]' and anything you wanted — along with the softer songs. The one catch, I think, that I would say here is that 'Nothing Else Matters' was such a personal song for James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. Some of them are quite personal — 'The God That Failed' [and] 'Fade To Black' [were] very personal, [and he's] one of the best lyricists there's ever been in any style of music ever, this guy. He's amazing. And that song was so personal about him and his special person. So when I first heard it, I was, like, 'Are we sure that we wanna share that with the world? Isn't that your song for your girl?' And everybody was going, 'That's a pretty fucking good song.' Usually if we like it that much, a lot of other people are gonna like it. That's what we found out. If we keep our standard up here and we play to that standard, mostly everybody's gonna like it.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Says His Comment About Not Having The 'Physicality' To Play With METALLICA Anymore Has Been Misinterpreted

Jason Newsted says that his comment about no longer having the "physicality" to play with a band like METALLICA has been misinterpreted. Back in February 2020, the 58-year-old musician, who left the San Francisco Bay Area metal giants two decades ago after a 15-year run with the group, discussed his exit from the band in an interview with Florida Daily Post. At the time, spoke about the series of shoulder surgeries on both arms that initially rendered him unable to play. He said: "The surgeries kind of set me back. I kept playing music the best that I could, and I haven't ever been able to come all the way back; I'm, like, 90-something percent full. I can't play the full METALLICA stuff; I couldn't do the show anymore like that… I know for a fact I cannot play the way that I would want to play in VOIVOD, METALLICA — any of those bands. I don't have the physicality to do that anymore."
ROCK MUSIC
#Long Hair
101.9 The Rock

Jason Newsted Says Megadeth Talk Was ‘Interesting for a Minute’

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted said the rumors linking him with Megadeth earlier this year were “interesting for a minute.”. And despite previous comments he made that were interpreted to mean he’d never return to heavy music, Newsted stated he was more than capable, if he ever wanted to make the move.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Death Magnetic’: Metallica’s Compelling Creative Rebirth

Prior to Death Magnetic’s release, on September 12, 2008, Metallica were in a state of flux. The goal for 1991’s “The Black Album” had been to create heavy metal for the masses. Their mission was accomplished when it turned them into one of the biggest bands on the planet. Metallica were the band who could do no wrong. Yet for the next decade or more they turned into the band who got it all wrong.
ROCK MUSIC
kxlp941.com

Elton John Moved James Hetfield to Tears

JAMES HETFIELD was moved to tears when ELTON JOHN said “Nothing Else Matters” is, quote, “one of the best songs ever written.”. Elton performs the song with MILEY CYRUS on that new “Metallica Blacklist” album. And during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show”, he had tons of praise for the song AND the band.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Metallica respond to 1-star Amazon reviews of The Black Album

We can't imagine James Hetfield spends much time reading listeners' reviews of his albums with Metallica but he made an exception for the band's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live by reading out 1-star reviews of their 1991 classic, The Black Album; with hilarious results. Luckily, many people disagreed with the...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Remembers Playing Advance Tape Of METALLICA's 'Black Album' For FOREIGNER's LOU GRAMM

In a new interview with the METALLICA fan-club magazine So What!, the band's former bassist was asked how he felt when the recording sessions for METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album — better known as the "Black Album" — came to a close. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Prideful is my first word. I was really, really proud. Confident and excited for people that I respected to hear it.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Spotlight: Metallica – Metallica (The Black Album) 30th Anniversary + The Metallica Blacklist

Heavy metal was pushed into the mainstream in 1991 by one of the greatest albums of all time. Its impact on metal, rock and even pop music shouldn’t be underestimated. This year is the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album (known as The Black Album), and to celebrate that milestone, the band have released the album in remastered form, and in various formats (3CD, cassette, 2LP and ‘super deluxe’), and they’ve also commissioned a charity album – The Blacklist – to go alongside it. The Blacklist is a collection of covers from over 50 artists, who got to choose any song from the 12 on the original album to cover in whatever way they saw fit. We’ll get into that later.
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Corey Taylor covering Metallica’s Holier Than Thou

As Metallica​’s iconic Black Album turns 30, loads of artists queued up to do a musical salute to the Four Horsemen’s enormous breakthrough, and the incalculable influence it’s had. Specifically, 53 artists have queued up, all brought together in the Metallica Blacklist covers album, released as part of the gigantic revisiting of the record.
MUSIC
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

