Cancer

Developing Nanobodies and Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2

technologynetworks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The number of documented cases has exceeded 205 million, resulting in more than 4.3 million deaths. The virus causes respiratory difficulty as well as multi-organ damage, through a multi-faceted pathological process, involving immune system hyperactivity, microvascular damage and metabolic disturbances. The virus infects the host by binding its spike protein to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2.

#Monoclonal Antibodies#Sars#Antibody#Nanobodies#Nabs
