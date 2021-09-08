Fortnite Warning Sign Locations: Where to Place Warning Signs

As part of the Fortnite Week 14 Epic Quests, players will need to locate and destroy three alien eggs. But where can you find them?. It's the final week of quests for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. With the finale fast-approaching, players might be pushing towards completing the Battle Pass before Sunday. A good way to earn some decent XP in time is by completing this week's Epic Quests. One quest in particular tasks players with destroying some alien eggs. This might seem simple enough, but they can be a bit tricky to find. Here's how to complete this Epic Quest in time for the finale.