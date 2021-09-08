Fortnite Warning Sign Locations: Where to Place Warning Signs
This Fortnite warning sign locations guide will show you where to place warning signs around Dirty Docks, so you can complete the week 14 challenge in Chapter 2 Season 7. You’ll need to place four of these signs in total around the island and you can find Fortnite warning signs in Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks. While you’re free to place these wherever you want, the easiest place to complete this challenge is Dirty Docks, as it’s the only location that has four warning sign locations.twinfinite.net
