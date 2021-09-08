Fortnite: How to Shut Down Power to Radar Dishes

Week 12 of Fortnite is coming to a close very soon, so this is your last chance to get through the week’s Epic and Legendary Quest. The second Legendary Quest for Week 12 has players upgrading their weapons using a material known as Alien Nanites. This material can be a bit difficult to find and the upgrade process might not be clear. Luckily this guide is here to help anyone trying to complete this challenge. This guide will show you how to craft a weapon with Alien Nanites in Fortnite.