CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This tiny camera is actually a case for your AirPods

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about tiny camera replicas that makes me like them a lot. If you’re like me, you’re gonna love the Snapshot Case by Elago. It’s not only a cute, tiny camera, but it also has a purpose – it charges your headphones and keeps them safe and easier to find.

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Camera#Airpods#The Snapshot Cover#Petapixel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Public Safetytecheblog.com

Cybersecurity Researcher Shows How to Spot a Hidden Camera in Your Airbnb

Cybersecurity researcher Marcus Hutchins shows how to spot tiny hidden cameras concealed inside of fire alarms, clocks, and USB chargers that may be inconspicuously placed throughout your next Airbnb rental. One of the easiest methods is to just shine a bright light on any questionable equipment or electronics placed in optimal locations that could be possibly be used for spying purposes. Read more for the video.
BusinessDIY Photography

Facebook teams up with Ray-Ban to make Snapchat wanna-be camera glasses

Facebook has teamed up with Ray-Ban to bring you Ray-Ban Stories, its first pair of “smart glasses.” They combine the recognizable Ray-Ban frames, Facebook technology, and a pair of cameras so you can now share absolutely every moment of your life on social media. Sounds familiar? Yeah, I thought of Snapchat Spectacles, too.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s best deals: Ninja air fryers & blenders, $65 foldable 2K camera drone, $189 AirPods Pro, $45 Ring Video Doorbell, more

With Labor Day 2021 right around the corner, you better believe there are some incredible daily deals out there on Monday. As a matter of fact, we can’t believe how low some of these prices are. You’ll find deep discounts on nearly anything you can think of today. From a huge one-day sale on Ninja air fryers and blenders to an insanely popular foldable 2K camera drone, we’ve got it covered. Don’t miss out! Monday’s top deals A massive Amazon sale that slashes Ninja multicookers, air fryers, and blenders to incredible prices — today only The Elfin foldable 2K camera drone that Amazon...
Computersaddictivetips.com

5 webcam test tools to check your camera

A webcam is standard hardware that is included in a laptop. It’s extremely difficult, almost impossible, to find a laptop that does not come with a webcam. Webcams that come with laptops vary in quality so if your laptop has a low quality webcam, you can purchase and connect an external one.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

How to connect AirPods to iPhone — the easiest way to pair your earbuds

"How to connect AirPods to iPhone" is a common question among audiophiles who just got their Apple-branded earbuds and have no idea how to pair them. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, pairing AirPods to your iPhone is a seamless, painless experience. In this easy, step-by-step tutorial, we'll walk you through the...
Electronicsmoneysavingmom.com

Apple AirPods with Charging Case only $113.99 shipped (Reg. $160!)

If you’ve been wanting to purchase some Apple AirPods, this is a great deal!. Today only, Amazon has these Apple AirPods with Charging Case for just $113.99 shipped!. This is a great deal as these are regularly $159.99. You can also score this same deal at Best Buy today. Sign...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Track your Apple AirPods Pro with the Apple AirTag case $35

If like me you sometimes misplace your Apple AirPod Pro headphones and like to easily track them via your iOS feature and apples recently launched Apple AirTag trackers. You may be interested in a new Apple AirPods Pro case called the Tag Armor Duo which features a holder specifically designed to accept Apple’s AirTag tracker and is now available to purchase priced at $34.99.
Technologyknowtechie.com

This innocent-looking USB cable can actually steal your passwords

Want to instantly distrust any USB cable that your friend offers to recharge your devices with? Vice has been playing around with the latest version of the O.MG Cable, which is horrifying as it looks exactly like any other charging cable, but can be used to log your keystrokes or steal sensitive data like passwords.
Electronics959theriver.com

Zoom Fatigue is for real. TURN OFF YOUR CAMERA!

I have 3 zoom meetings a week in a class I am taking…Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7pm. I turn off my camera when I want to snack or drink something. I feel rude doing that because most people keep their cameras on. I guess it’s a respect factor. But, I just found out that it could be exhausting you.
ElectronicsDIY Photography

How to make a DIY camera lens using a magnifying glass and cheap macro bellows

If you ever want to experiment with optics, making your own lenses (or adapting old ones to fit on current cameras) is definitely a good way to do it. Lenses now have gotten pretty complex, though, with elements acting in pairs or groups that are often too complicated to try to reassemble in your own custom housing (especially if it’s held together with gaffer tape).
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

This normal-looking cable actually helps steal data off your phone

This normal-looking Lightning cable is actually a clever hacking tool that can steal data from and inject malware into an iPhone when plugged in. Both Vice’s Motherboard and Gizmodo have written about the cable, which was made by a security researcher who goes by MG and is sold online by cybersecurity company Hak5. Dubbed the ‘OMG cable’ after MG, the cable is available in several forms, including Lightning, USB-C and Micro USB.
PhotographyLight Stalking

Non-Camera Gadgets That Make Your Photography Better

It was often said, way back in the days of film, that photography was a money pit. Then came digital, and its early proponents declared how cheap it was going to be to produce images. No buying film, no developing prints, take as many shots as you want. Of course,...
luxurylaunches.com

Misho’s Pebble Pods are a practical yet stylish way of wearing your AirPods all-day

We have seen several AirPod earrings and got to admit we have never been fans. While Gabriella Reilly’s Airings did catch the attention of the internet for being a solid solution to never losing them, Louis Vuitton’s $350 gold monogram earphone earrings were just plain disappointing. Simply hanging an attachment to the AirPods make it seem like not much thought has been spared in styling the creation. Misho’s Pebble Pods, on the other hand, revolutionize the way you wear and style your EarPods by integrating them into the design itself.
Electronicsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Extend Your Trail Camera Battery Life

Limit your trips into the woods, and save money on batteries by adding the Cuddeback Solar Power Bank to your arsenal. The Solar Power Bank helps extend battery life on your CuddLink G, J or K series camera. Featuring internal rechargeable NiMh batteries, this accessory easily plugs directly into any compatible CuddeLink camera. If the panel receives at least 4 hours of sunlight per day, it can power your camera virtually indefinitely.
Electronics9to5Mac

Best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps [Update 9: AirPods AirTag case, Stick-On Mount, more]

Now that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.
Beauty & Fashionsmartertravel.com

9 Stylish Camera Bags You’ll Actually Want to Use

When you have to lug around a DSLR and multiple lenses, there aren’t that many stylish options—or so you might think. But dig a little deeper and you may be surprised at the attractive-yet-protective camera bags you can take along on your next trip. A Camera Bag for Multiple Lenses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy