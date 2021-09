KINGSTON — The City of Kingston is making strides to bolster its local arts community, unveiling the Kingston Arts and Culture Master Plan Wednesday evening. The multifaceted plan was a joint effort between local residents, the Kingston Arts and Cultural Affairs Office and Lord Cultural Resources. It outlines a multitude of ways to grow the arts and culture economy, as well as how to keep it aligned with municipal goals for the future. The final plan was formulated following a process including: a needs assessment for the city, public outreach and data and economic input analysis.