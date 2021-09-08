Student Engagement's 11th Annual Leadership Conference

Welcome to all of our new BTU members! We hope everyone is continuing to stay cool with the latest heat wave – particularly our students and educators already back in classrooms without AC! The majority of our schools will reopen next week and our weekly bulletins will commence then as well. Bulletins are usually sent early Tuesday mornings, except when there is a Monday holiday when it goes out on Wednesdays (like next week!). We also send additional special bulletins as needed.