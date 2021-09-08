CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Engagement's 11th Annual Leadership Conference

 4 days ago

We invite freshmen, sophomore and junior students to attend the 11th Annual Student Leadership Conference scheduled for this fall, Saturday, 10/2/21 - Sunday, 10/3/21. Students will spend a weekend away with other student leaders and members of the Student Engagement team. The Student Leadership Conference helps build long-lasting relationships among students and provides a weekend off-campus to immerse in the student leadership experience. The conference includes paid travel to and from the destination, hotel stay and meals. If you are a freshman, sophomore, or junior interested in participating in an enriching experience off campus, email studentengagement@manhattan.edu from your Manhattan College email address by Wednesday, September 15th with the following information:

