Victor Elite Canine
Mid America Pet Food presents Victor Elite Canine, a nutrient-dense recipe featuring premium-quality proteins to keep large-breed dogs of all life stages healthy and active. It is also formulated with naturally occurring glucosamine and chondroitin to support their hip and joint development and care. Seventy percent of the protein is derived from high-quality meat sources, and the food is made with premium-quality chicken and fish meals. It is appropriate for large-breed puppies and adult dogs.www.petproductnews.com
Comments / 0