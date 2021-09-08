CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Victor Elite Canine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid America Pet Food presents Victor Elite Canine, a nutrient-dense recipe featuring premium-quality proteins to keep large-breed dogs of all life stages healthy and active. It is also formulated with naturally occurring glucosamine and chondroitin to support their hip and joint development and care. Seventy percent of the protein is derived from high-quality meat sources, and the food is made with premium-quality chicken and fish meals. It is appropriate for large-breed puppies and adult dogs.

Canine Cusine
Ocala Style Magazine

Canine Cusine

To say that I am a dog lover would be an understatement. For as long as I can remember, my family always had at least one dog. At one time during my childhood, we had a Great Dane, a miniature poodle and a Chihuahua who co-ruled the roost. My husband...
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Clean Those Canines! Pet Teeth Health

How to properly look after your pet’s pearly whites. For humans, brushing our teeth and taking care of our pearly whites is simply second nature – but many of us don’t know we should be doing the same for our furry friends, too. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing says: “Dental...
Canine joins Cardinal schools

Canine joins Cardinal schools

ELDON — There was a new face sniffing around Cardinal Elementary School on Friday. Hank, a 7-year-old black Labrador, began work as a therapy dog at the school to provide comfort to students in times of hardship. His owner, Nicole Ward, also works at the school as a special education teacher.
Immune Support Pet Food Line Makes U.S. Debut

Immune Support Pet Food Line Makes U.S. Debut

Kormotech, an Ukraine-based manufacturer of natural, super-premium pet food, recently introduced its optimally balanced Optimeal product line in the United States. Each recipe is prepared under veterinary supervision with a special immunity support blend of beneficial vitamins and minerals, company officials said. The formulas contain a special combination of beneficial ingredients, including herbs and berries for their free radical-fighting abilities and prebiotic fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) for digestibility. They also contain an abundance of high-quality meat, poultry or fish to help every pet get the most out of life, officials added.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

K9 Natural Milk for Dogs and Feline Natural Milk for Cats

Natural Pet Food Group presents K9 Natural Milk for Dogs and Feline Natural Milk for Cats. Most dogs and cats are unable to naturally process the lactose in milk and often get digestive issues if they drink it, the company states, adding that these milks have broken down the lactose by adding lactase to make it safe for pets to drink. The milk has taurine to aid heart health, eye health and immune system function. It contains flaxseed oil/omega 3 to help with a shiny, itch-free coat and increased immunity. The milk’s calcium contributes to pets’ growth, healthy bones and teeth, muscle building and a healthy nervous system, the company states. It is suitable for weaned puppies and kittens.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Freshpet Launches Fresh Vegetarian Dog Food Brand

Freshpet has launched its first-ever fresh, vegetarian dog food, Spring & Sprout. Developed by Freshpet’s veterinarian nutritionist, Spring & Sprout combines healthy plant-based proteins with cage-free eggs, fruits and vegetables for balanced nutrition for dogs, according to company officials. The product will launch at more than 900 Petco stores in the U.S. beginning this month before a larger retail rollout in 2022.
Animalspetproductnews.com

H&C Animal Health Relies on Vets and Science to Create Its Pet Wellness Products

Tell us a little about the history of H&C Animal Health. How has it evolved since the company was founded in 2013?. Michele Crowley: When H&C Animal Health was founded in 2013, it was originally named Henry & Clemmie’s Pet Provisions, named after CEO Chuck Latham’s grandparents, and it began by selling life jackets for dogs, as well as ActivPhy, H&C’s first product. Today, there are more than a dozen brands in our portfolio, and H&C has been named to the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past two years. Some of the most recent and major milestones in the company’s history were its growth through acquiring Angels’ Eyes in 2020 and launching its new flagship brand Scientia Pet and its inaugural product line, bSerene, in 2021.
Caitec Acquires VetPet Box

Caitec Acquires VetPet Box

Caitec, a portfolio company of Fairchild Capital Partners, has acquired VetPet Box, the only veterinarian-owned-and-operated pet subscription box on the market, according to company officials. Founded in 2016 and based in Houston, VetPet Box is a subscription service that sends a monthly box of veterinarian-approved toys, treats, wellness products and pet care education materials to dog and cat owners throughout North America.
Calming Canines

Calming Canines

If you’ve spent time at ALX Community’s coworking offices along the waterfront in Old Town Alexandria, you may have noticed a lively, reddish-brown Vizsla hanging out with his owner, Elizabeth Kukla. The pup, Dieter, is more than just a beloved pet, he also works with Kukla as a therapy dog. He offers a monthly “De-stress with Dieter” event at the office.
Animalsuga.edu

Book explores canine cognition

this recent interest hasn’t sparked the attention of many philosophers. Studies regarding dog minds have been pouring out of canine cognition labs all over the globe, but they continue to be relatively hidden within the anthropological, scientific and sociological communities, and very little philosophical thought on dog cognition exists.
Hurri-Canine rescue

Hurri-Canine rescue

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills is being targeted for an influx of refugees from a Southern state, but before you go running to your phones to call the governor, we’re not talking about “political refugees,” we’re talking about animals displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana (Aug. 28).
Petspetproductnews.com

How Petco Is Supporting Pets’ Mental Health

Petco Health and Wellness Co. has launched a free virtual training seminar intended to help pet owners support pets facing new routines after a year and a half spent mostly at home. Available on Petco’s website for free beginning Sept. 9 through the end of September, the new seminar will help pet owners recognize signs of stress in their pets and learn relaxation techniques and enrichment solutions to help them adjust as the world around them continues to change.
Petseasyhealthoptions.com

Want to feel better fast? Try a canine cuddle

The animals in our lives can make us happy in so many ways. From watching funny pet videos to relaxing with our favorite pooch, pets make us laugh, make us smile, and make us feel better about the world around us. That’s why doctors and hospitals have long enlisted the...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Perrysburg, OHPosted by
The Blade

Annual walk to raise funds for canine cancer research

An annual fund-raiser to support canine cancer research will be back this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Andy's Army Canine Cancer Awareness Project will host its 10th annual walk Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Three Meadows Park, 400 Three Meadows Drive, in Perrysburg. The walk beings at 11:30 a.m., rain or shine.
Decatur, ILpetproductnews.com

ADM Makes Major Investment in Private Label Pet Treats and Supplements

ADM has reached an agreement to acquire a 75 percent ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (P4 Companies), premier providers of private label pet treats and supplements. The transaction values the four enterprises in their entirety at approximately $600 million, and ADM will acquire 75 percent of the equity, subject to customary adjustments.
Aerospace & DefenseNYCAviation

For National Dog Day, FLL Highlights Canine Capabilities

Thursday August 26 was National Dog Day. As part of the festivities, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) hosted media members to give a demonstration of a small part of the K9 units capabilities at FLL. The event was hosted in conjunction with the TSA and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) K9 units.

