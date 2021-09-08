Victor Elite Canine

Tell us a little about the history of H&C Animal Health. How has it evolved since the company was founded in 2013?. Michele Crowley: When H&C Animal Health was founded in 2013, it was originally named Henry & Clemmie’s Pet Provisions, named after CEO Chuck Latham’s grandparents, and it began by selling life jackets for dogs, as well as ActivPhy, H&C’s first product. Today, there are more than a dozen brands in our portfolio, and H&C has been named to the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past two years. Some of the most recent and major milestones in the company’s history were its growth through acquiring Angels’ Eyes in 2020 and launching its new flagship brand Scientia Pet and its inaugural product line, bSerene, in 2021.