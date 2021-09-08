STAYC – ‘Stereotype’ review: K-pop’s most promising girl group prove they are anything but cliché

K-Pop mega group, BTS is at the top of the charts again! It’s no doubt their fan base is HUGE! Well now people are accusing them of music chart manipulation. They’re being accused of paying to get to the top. Also their fans buying bulk streams and albums to make them on top. The band has responded and basically they wish they could do such a thing, but they can’t. To be honest, it’s far fetched. The group is just massively popular in the US and if their fans are buying up tons of albums to help them be number 1, then so be it. We have more on this in today’s Entertainment News!