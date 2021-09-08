STAYC – ‘Stereotype’ review: K-pop’s most promising girl group prove they are anything but cliché
STAYC may still be witnessing the dawn of their budding career, but the six-member girl group have already fortified their status as one of the finest fourth generation acts K-pop has to offer. They burst onto the scene with the unmistakable electropop excellence that was their debut single ‘So Bad’, and later broke through to the top with the beloved viral hit ‘ASAP’ in April. Attempting to return to those heights might prove to be an intimidating track for most, but STAYC have made it look like a breeze.www.nme.com
Comments / 0