ARQ Group Joins Microsoft Marketing as Partner

By Edie Perez
asapland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom next term, Microsoft included ARQ in its Marketing Squad. Now, ARQ Group is a new Marketing partner of The Microsoft. Recently, ARQ Group has signed the agreement of the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program. It will see Microsoft product marketing reach and support lead generation to get the customer into it.

