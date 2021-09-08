Diginoiz Total Bundle: Hattricks, TrapDrive, Subdivine + Expansions for $49 USD
Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive offer on the Diginoiz Total Bundle, a collection of 3 audio plugins and 2 expansion packs at 73% off the regular price. The Diginoiz Total Bundle includes Hattricks, a VST built specifically for creating great-quality Hi-Hat patterns that are perfect for Trap and other Hip Hop genres. TrapDrive on the other hand is an out-of-this-world distortion plugin, which can be used for harshening up your sound.rekkerd.org
