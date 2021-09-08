CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diginoiz Total Bundle: Hattricks, TrapDrive, Subdivine + Expansions for $49 USD

rekkerd.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched an exclusive offer on the Diginoiz Total Bundle, a collection of 3 audio plugins and 2 expansion packs at 73% off the regular price. The Diginoiz Total Bundle includes Hattricks, a VST built specifically for creating great-quality Hi-Hat patterns that are perfect for Trap and other Hip Hop genres. TrapDrive on the other hand is an out-of-this-world distortion plugin, which can be used for harshening up your sound.

rekkerd.org

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Shoppingrekkerd.org

Modern Trap Bundle 2021 by Studio Trap: 12 sample packs for $20 USD

ProducerSpot has announced a promotion on the Modern Trap Bundle 2021 by Studio Trap, a collection of 12 full sample pack at 89% off on the regular price. The bundle includes a total of 60 Trap/Hip Hop construction kits inspired by the hottest artists in the game such as Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, NBA Youngboy, Da Baby, and many more.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

SoundSpot Union wavetable synthesizer + 3 Expansions for $12.50 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Union Bundle, offering a 94% discount on the Union wavetable synth and 3 expansion packs for a few days only. Union is SoundSpot’s next-generation wavetable synthesizer audio plugin, featuring a unique wavetable generator that lets you create harmonically rich wavetable sets from the output of Union’s main oscillators: a technique frequently used by the world’s best sound designers to create rich and deep sounds. Union allows you to utilize this synthesis technique with a single click of a button. The Union plugin comes with unique features such as independent filters per oscillator, which allows a deeper control over the shaping of your sound, and a unison engine that can run up to 96 voices in a single note play.
Cell Phonesrekkerd.org

SoundSaw distortion multi-effect for iOS/AUv3 updated to v1.1

Motion Soundscape has released an update to the SoundSaw experimental distortion effect for iOS/AUv3. Version 1.1 contains sound engine improvements and optimization, additional audio hardware options for standalone mode, and several new presets. SoundSaw is a complex sound processing app with easy-to-use controls designed to distort the sound of musical...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Baker’s Dozen LoFi Bundle: 10 sound packs + 2 VST plugins for $30 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched the Baker’s Dozen Bundle by TheDrumBank, a value collection featuring over 9GB of content covering Lo-Fi, Hip Hop, Future R&B, Trap, Indie and more. What is a Baker’s Dozen? Here in Michigan, it is common to walk into a Bakery or Donut Shop and purchase a “Baker’s Dozen” which comes with 13 items instead of the usual 12!
Computersrekkerd.org

BOOM Library updates ENRAGE multi-modular effect plugin to v1.2.1

BOOM Library has released an update to the ENRAGE multi-modular FX plugin aimed at sound designers and music producers. Version 1.2.1 includes 50 new presets to extend your creativity. The new “Timbre” FX device allows formant shifting, brightening/darkening, and creative timbral processing of signals in the spectral domain on monophonic and polyphonic material.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

New Loops offers 25 free presets for the Surge synthesizer

New Loops has announced the release of the Surge Presets pack, a collection of 25 free sounds for the Surge software synthesizer instrument, which was most recently updated with new oscillator types and effects. The collection includes 8 basses, 6 pads, 5 keys, 3 plucks, and 3 sequences. All presets...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Softube launches Overstayer M-A-S saturation plugin and British Class A channel strip

Softube has announced the release of two new products, a hi-fi saturation hidden gem and a new plugin that delivers vintage British console sounds. The secret is out. We’re thrilled to unveil Overstayer M-A-S. Find out why this harmonic shaper has a cult status among in-the-know pro mix engineers. And! The wait is over. The hotly anticipated British Class A plug-in is here. Now, you can get the British Console Sound all over the DAW.
Computersrekkerd.org

Extract:Dialogue noise reduction plugin by Acon Digital on sale at 20% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on Extract:Dialogue by Acon Digital, a plugin that can separate dialogue from common types of background noise such as wind, rustle, traffic, hum, clicks and pops. The algorithm works in real-time and is based on deep learning. It has been trained on thousands...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Niche Audio Planet 909 for Ableton & Maschine on sale for $9.09 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a limited time promotion on the Planet 909 sample pack by Niche Audio, a collection of drum kits for Ableton Live and Native Instruments Maschine. The pack includes 20 kits and 238 samples, with every single drum hit has been processed by an assortment of boutique (and low end) gear for maximum authentic vibe.
Computersrekkerd.org

Other Desert Cities: Creative delay effect plugin by Audio Damage

Audio Damage has announced the release of its latest audio plugin Other Desert Cities, a creative delay effect featuring 6 algorithms with a unique personality. Other Desert Cities, named after a famous sign on the I-10 highway leaving Los Angeles, is a workshop for creativity. As its namesake implies, there are many strange and wonderful things lurking inside.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sektor wavetable synthesizer by Initial Audio on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a limited time promotion on the Initial Audio Sektor, offering an 86% discount on the virtual wavetable synthesizer instrument. Sektor comes with a highly intuitive and unique interface design, making it very easy to use and understand. Sektor is a polyphonic wavetable synth plugin with a...
Computersrekkerd.org

Flandersh Tech releases Movementron free synthesizer for Windows (VST)

Flandersh Tech has announced the release of a new synthesizer instrument for Windows. With a focus on movement in space and time, the Movementron synth features sequenced oscillators and filters, sequenced modulation and mangling of samples. Combined with a master effect section with compressor, filter, delay, and reverb, it works...
Computersrekkerd.org

Reason 12: New Combinator, high resolution graphics, Mimic sampler & more

Reason Studios has announced the availability of Reason 12, an update to the music production software featuring a new version of the most popular Reason device: The Combinator. Earlier this year Reason Studios announced the release of Reason 12. Since then, users of the subscription service Reason+ have been given...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V synthesizer on sale for $19.99 USD!

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the PPG Wave 3.V synthesizer instrument, offering nearly 90% off on the emulation of the legendary PPG Wave Synthesizer by Waldorf. Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V is the reincarnation of the legendary PPG Wave Synthesizer, which no doubt is considered one of the most respected high-end synthesizers of the 80s.
Computersrekkerd.org

Variety Of Sound releases FerricTDS mkII free tape plugin for Windows

Variety Of Sound has returned with an update to its FerricTDS tape dynamics effect plugin. FerricTDS mkII introduces operating level calibration for better gain staging and output volume compensated processing. The update also includes the following changes:. Metering ballistics revised and aligned accordingly. Updated tape compression algorithms increasing punch, adding...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

W.A. Production offers 91% OFF with Ultimate FX Bundle 3

W.A. Production has released a new value collection with a discount of over 90% off on all included products. Ultimate FX Bundle 3 comprises 5 sound packs and a tutorial course. If you need to up your production game, get the Ultimate FX Bundle 3 and add these fantastic weapons...
Computersrekkerd.org

Press Play updates Wave Observer & Wave Observer Pro plugins to v1.4.0

Press Play has updated the Wave Observer and Wave Observer Pro time-domain audio analysis plugins to version 1.4.0. Both plugins now offer keyboard shortcuts for convenient navigation and control of the oscilloscope. This is especially useful for the Zen mode (Pro version only) when the controls on the bottom are hidden to make space for the signal window. A list of keyboard shortcuts is now included on a help page in the plugins.
Shoppingrekkerd.org

The Patchbay Twilight Sale: Get up to 50% off sound packs

The Patchbay has announced a limited time Twilight Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% on presets, samples and plugins. We have thousands of sounds for Retrowave, Synthwave, Outrun, Vaporwave, Futuresynth, Retro-Funk, Darksynth, Cyberpunk, IDM, & many more. Packs by artists such as The Midnight, Waveshaper, Arcade Summer, Timecop1983 &...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Machine Code Serum Sequence Presets & Stasis Melt Synthwave Loops

ModeAudio has just launched its new sound pack Machine Code, a collection of 50 kinetic sequence presets for the Serum synthesizer by Xfer Records. Turn Serum into a percussive juggernaut with Machine Code, 50 presets spanning stuttering shards of billowing noise, crashing SFX & deft, pirouetting oscillations!. Divided into different...
Retailrekkerd.org

HandHeldSound offers 60% OFF FlyingHand Percussion for Kontakt

HandHeldSound has announced a sale on the FlyingHand Percussion instrument library for Native Instruments Kontakt, offering a 60% discount for a limited time only. FlyingHand Percussion features mostly hand drums. It includes hand selected acoustic instruments, and several types of bonus sound design, metallic, and electronic percussion sounds. With over...

