Bicycles

smart LED bike pedals pop up to keep you safe while riding

designboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arclight pedals is a kit of smart LED bike pedals that are activated with the natural motion of a cyclist. redshift sports’ aim was to increase the visibility of a cyclist’s presence, capturing the attention of other drivers. the set includes durable aluminum platform pedals with four rechargeable and removable light modules — that have built-in smart features and customizable flash modes — enhancing cyclist’s clarity by more than 50% compared to regular bike taillights.

