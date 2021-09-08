smart LED bike pedals pop up to keep you safe while riding
The arclight pedals is a kit of smart LED bike pedals that are activated with the natural motion of a cyclist. redshift sports’ aim was to increase the visibility of a cyclist’s presence, capturing the attention of other drivers. the set includes durable aluminum platform pedals with four rechargeable and removable light modules — that have built-in smart features and customizable flash modes — enhancing cyclist’s clarity by more than 50% compared to regular bike taillights.www.designboom.com
