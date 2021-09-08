CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
a truly modern japanese armor watch

Cover picture for the articleEdo armor brand ‘tadayasu’ collaborated with designers and watchmakers to create modern watches. in japan, the custom of decorating traditional armor dolls is shrinking due to changes in lifestyle, declining birthrate, and decline in festival culture. after studying the modeling of armor and the preservation and application of technique, the designers thought ‘what is an armor that can be worn in the present day’. to answer this question, designer yusuke taguchi suggested a wristwatch. he believed that there is something in common between the abundance of watch parts, its manufacturing process, and armor made with various craft techniques using kyoto textiles, braids, woodworking, lacquer work, and human hands.

