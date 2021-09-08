Church of Scientology International Honors Those Who Served After the 9/11 Terror Attacks

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The Church of Scientology International honors the rescue workers and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who served them. The unsung heroes who responded to the attacks at Ground Zero 20 years ago on September 11 brought hope and renewed belief at a time when an affirmation of the basic goodness of Mankind was sorely needed.