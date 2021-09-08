Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover Wins New Product Award
CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The inventor of the Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover, Katherine Miles, is excited to announce that this deceptively simple mobility product has earned the New Product Pavilion Providers’ Choice Bronze Award at the 2021 Medtrade West national trade show. Sponsored by HomeCare Magazine, the honor highlights the potential of the Ruby Slipper to make a difference in the lives of seniors and others with limited mobility.tippnews.com
