Bernard (Bernie) A. Healy

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Bernie Healy of Tigard, OR on July 20, 2021 at the age of 78. He will be lovingly remembered by his four remaining siblings, Mary Ellen Ostherr, Trisha Healy Smith, Mike Healy and Jim Healy. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and very close friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Millie Healy and his sister, Kathy Healy and his parents.

Bernie was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Robert and Bernardine Healy. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1961 serving as Quartermaster aboard the USS Loraine County. Bernie transferred into the American Legion Post 158 in Tigard with a dedicated allegiance to the American Legion and its mission. His commitment saw him chair 17 committees between 2001 - 2021. He was installed as Oregon Post 158 Commander; Adjutant; Oregon Squadron Commander and National Commander. He was installed into the Past Commander Club in August 2021.

Bernie and Millie were interred at the Willamette National Cemetery with Military Honors on August 25, 2021.The family wish to send a special thanks to the American Legion Post 158, Tigard for their support and care of Bernie and his family.