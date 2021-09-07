COOPER HYATT - SWAIN HIGH SCHOOL'S SCHOLAR ATHLETE

Harrison is a 3 year starter for Green Valley at Center. Over time he has proven himself to be hard working, trustworthy and humble. Harrison is always first to practice and last to leave. He takes pride in getting equipment set up for practice and often gets his teammates involved in the process. When given tasks he will see them through to the end and each job is done with great detail. It has truly been an honor to coach and work with Harrison over the last few years. We appreciate his humble yet physical style of play and we look forward to watching him shine!

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO