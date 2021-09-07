COOPER HYATT - SWAIN HIGH SCHOOL'S SCHOLAR ATHLETE

Luke Jacobs, Viewmont (Jr.) Jacobs had a spectacular performance in leading Viewmont to a 24-21 victory over Copper Hills in Week 3. The junior scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and also hauled in a receiving TD to account for all three of Viewmont’s touchdowns. “Luke is such a...
If you know anything about local sports, you know that the fall season is gearing up. Unfortunately for athletes with Albany City School District, a COVID-19 mandate that was just implemented may put their fall season at risk. Coaches, parents, and athletes have been sounding off on social media all...
‘PICKENS — During Pickens High School’s varsity football game against Eastside on Friday night at Bill Isaacs Field, the school announced its Scholar-Athletes of the Week for the weeks of Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. Scholar-Athletes are nominated by their teachers for demonstrating academic excellence in the classroom. The nominations...
— Here are the other athletes who were nominated for Aug. 16-22: Cara Bianco, Blessed Trinity Libero: Bianco reached 1,000 career digs vs. West Forsyth. Jacurri Brown, Lowndes QB: Brown went 10-of-18 for 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for 153 yards and one score. He was the game’s leading passer and rusher in the Vikings’ 34-28 overtime loss to Walton.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Academy of Richmond County senior Felix Scheyer has a gpa of 4.6 and is currently ranked number one in his graduating class. He is also a three-sports athlete, running track, cross country and swimming. Felix is a two-time individual state meet qualifier in cross country for the Musketeers. Felix also was voted by his teammates the Tom Gamblin Team Award.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 23-29 as selected by SBLive’s staff. We looked at every region of the state and selected an athlete in each region that had a standout performance. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 6. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hard work in the classroom and in their respective sports have earned special recognition for two high school students in our region. Bailey Barnette has been selected as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete for Gallia Academy High School, and Cael McCutcheon has been chosen for the same honor for Point Pleasant High School.
GALESBURG — The state champion relay team that helped boosted the Galesburg High School boys track team to a fourth place finish in Class 2A in 2009 showed some signs of greatness previous to that accomplishment. For one thing, all four members of the Silver Streaks' 4X800 team led GHS...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Two student athletes were chosen to represent Zanesville High School as the Week 3 Scholar Athletes for the central Ohio region. Alexis Barnett is a volleyball and basketball player for the Blue Devils. She has been described as an outstanding student leader with a tremendous attitude, setting a daily example on how student athletes are expected to represent the Zanesville community. She is also a member of the Licking County League Leadership Group.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Indiana Field Hockey senior Mary Kate Kesler was named the IU Scholar-Athlete of the Month for September. Kesler has played in 51 games in her IU career while receiving numerous academic awards. She was named Academic All-Big Ten in the 2020-2021 season while maintaining a 3.0 cumulative GPA as a full-time student athlete.
In a vote that ended Sept. 3, Dispatch.com readers selected the 2020-2021 school year's first Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from Aug. 16-22. This week, the winner is Watterson soccer player Trent Maisano. Maisano scored five goals and had one assist in three games, including four...
This is the fourth in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Teams: Six divided into two divisions. A Division: Canisius, St. Francis, St. Joseph’s Collegiate. B Division: Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Cardinal O’Hara, St. Mary’s of...
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Sal Capaccio presented Spectrum's Scholar Athlete of the Week award to West Seneca East varsity swimmer Sabrina Blank. Now in her senior year, Sabrina maintains a 99.9 grade point average. That is even more impressive considering she is not only involved in several clubs, including yearbook,...
Harrison is a 3 year starter for Green Valley at Center. Over time he has proven himself to be hard working, trustworthy and humble. Harrison is always first to practice and last to leave. He takes pride in getting equipment set up for practice and often gets his teammates involved in the process. When given tasks he will see them through to the end and each job is done with great detail. It has truly been an honor to coach and work with Harrison over the last few years. We appreciate his humble yet physical style of play and we look forward to watching him shine!
September 5, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Park City’s Lauren Allen who’s a Captain on the Miner tennis team and really involved at here shchool. Lauren is helpful, kind, and a wonderful student that carries a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the FBLA. Lauren is incredibly hard working and donates a ton of time through community service. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!
The Salem High School Athletic Hall of Fame honored players and coaches of the 2003-04 girls basketball state semi-finalist team as members of the Class of 2021 on Thursday night at the Salem Community Center. Seated from left are coaches Jana Stewart Stitle, longtime Salem girls coach Roger Zeigler (head coach of 1994 State Final Four Team), head coach Steve Stewart, longtime Salem boys coach George Spack, and longtime assistant Glen Windram. Players present included from left, Vanessa (Kelly) Emmons (2005), Laci (Meals) Sox (2006), Renee (Farina) Dreger (2004), Alyson (Cotter) Campbell (2004), Lizzie (Jesko) Nemeth (2004), Meredith Miles (2005), Sarah Hamilton (2005), Jess Hamilton (2005), Ashlee Thorne (2004), Jessica Potts (2005), Amanda Thorne (2006), and Katherine (McGarry) Michaels (2005). Morning Journal/ Mary Ann Greier.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Owen Plane from Brookland-Cayce and...
Bethel High School football standout Corey Metscher and Prague High School softball pitcher Tessa Cooper were selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 4. Metscher, in celebrating his 18th birthday, ran for 201 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Wildcats upended...
Comments / 0