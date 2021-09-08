N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

A-grounded out for Thompson in the 3rd. b-walked for Carrasco in the 6th. c-struck out for Pop in the 6th. d-doubled for May in the 8th. e-walked for Guenther in the 8th. E--Lindor (8), Villar (11), McNeil (7), Panik (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (22). LOB--New York 6, Miami 10. 2B--Conforto (17), Davis (11), Cabrera (1), Alvarez (1). HR--Alonso (31), off Cabrera; Alonso (32), off Ta.Williams. RBI--Alonso 3 (84), Conforto (44), Báez (77), Villar (40), Lindor 2 (46), Davis (22), Sánchez (21), Cabrera (1), I.Díaz (17), Alvarez (1). SF--I.Díaz.