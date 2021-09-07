CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vistra's 300 MW Moss Landing storage facility remains offline after overheating incident

By Jason Plautz
Cover picture for the articleA 300 MW/1,200 MWh storage system at Vistra Corp’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Monterey Bay, Calif., remains offline after an overheating issue over the weekend. According to a Vistra statement, “a limited number of battery modules” at the storage facility overheated on Saturday night, resulting in the facility going offline. The company said that the overheating was contained and controlled without outside assistance, although the North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County was called to respond.

#Storage System#Grid Energy Storage#Overheating#Offline#Mw 1#Vistra Corp#Lg Energy Solution#Pacific Gas Electric#Cesa#Arizona Public Service#Victorian Big Battery#Tesla Megapack
