NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players – The Denver Post

COVID-19 could put a damper in our season if the NFL and NFLPA cannot come up with a plan. According to NFLPA president JC Tretter, the leagues testing is not effective. “Since the beginning of training camp, we have been testing our vaccinated players once every 14 days,” Tretter writes in a new column at the union’s official website. “It has been ineffective as we’ve had significantly more incidents of transmission inside the building this year than last year. The NFLPA saw this coming months ago and has been advocating for a return to daily testing because it is more effective way to stop and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our locker rooms. However, the NFL decided to move to weekly testing; and while that is a step in the right direction, it leaves us open to many of the same problems we’ve been facing.”