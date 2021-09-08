CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players. The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp. That’s not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Covid 19 Testing#Nfl Players Association#American Football#Nflpa#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury News

The Ryan Fitzpatrick era in Washington is off to an unfortunate start. Washington’s veteran quarterback signed with the NFC East franchise with the hopes of leading it to a deep postseason run. Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick has already gone down with an injury. The 38-year-old quarterback suffered a hip injury. Washington quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are out to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the NFL when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns have received more hype than almost any other team in the pros leading up to the 2021 season. Some believe they’re capable of winning the AFC outright. We’ll find out what they’re made of on Sunday in Kansas City.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Chicago Bears suffer a big blow to their defensive line

The Chicago Bears have downgraded Eddie Goldman from doubtful to out for the Week 1 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams. Losing Goldman is a big blow to the Bears‘ defense, but luckily this team is used to not having Goldman around since he is coming off a 2020 season where he chose to opt out due to concerns about COVID-19. That said, the team struggled mightily last year versus the run — something this defense has always succeeded in stopping.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Big Contract News

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a big commitment to their offensive line. According to multiple reports on Saturday afternoon, the NFC East franchise has made a big commitment to starting left tackle Jordan Mailata. The Eagles have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension that could be worth...
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams News: NFL/NFLPA agree to test for COVID-19 weekly

The NFL and NFLPA had met recently to address the uptick with COVID-19 positive test results, and the increased risk of breakthrough cases. That meeting resulted in a change to the frequency of COVID-19 testing and their decisions will impact the LA Rams as well as 31 other NFL teams.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Tennessee Titans Stadium Breaks Out in ‘USA’ Chant After National Anthem in Goosebump-Inducing Patriotic Display

“Love it,” says Clay Travis as the entirety of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium breaks out into “USA” chant during Sunday’s Tennessee Titans game. As the Titans and the Cardinals prepare to square off, NFL fans are ready. So ready, in fact, that they’ve packed Nissan Stadium to the gills for a phenomenal turnout. So when the National Anthem plays to a wildly patriotic crowd, the passion doesn’t stop there!
NFLNFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to COVID-19 protocols for regular season

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 regular season, which include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff members, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The weekly testing for vaccinated players and staff is an increase from every two weeks. Players...
NFLchatsports.com

Report: NFL Adds Weekly Testing for Vaccinated Players to COVID-19 Protocols

National Football League, COVID-19, National Football League Players Association, Tom Brady. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The updated protocols include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff, per Pelissero. Vaccinated players can reportedly...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Appears To Have A Warning For Josh Allen

Later this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip up to Buffalo for the team’s season-opener against the Bills. These two teams played in Buffalo last season with the Bills making short work of the Steelers en route to a 26-15 win. Buffalo enters this weekend’s game as a significant favorite as well.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Sawamura latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19. Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Sawamura and left-handed reliever Josh Taylor were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Taylor...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What channel is the KC Chiefs game on?

The opening of a brand new season in the National Football League is finally upon us—at least in terms of the first major slate of games—which means most of us are likely searching through the interwebs trying to find the exact information on how to watch our favorite teams. If you’re a member of Chiefs Kingdom, then you likely want to know what channel the K.C. Chiefs are on for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns?
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

NFLPA president JC Tretter says testing vaccinated players every 14 days has been ineffective, wants it changed to daily

COVID-19 could put a damper in our season if the NFL and NFLPA cannot come up with a plan. According to NFLPA president JC Tretter, the leagues testing is not effective. “Since the beginning of training camp, we have been testing our vaccinated players once every 14 days,” Tretter writes in a new column at the union’s official website. “It has been ineffective as we’ve had significantly more incidents of transmission inside the building this year than last year. The NFLPA saw this coming months ago and has been advocating for a return to daily testing because it is more effective way to stop and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our locker rooms. However, the NFL decided to move to weekly testing; and while that is a step in the right direction, it leaves us open to many of the same problems we’ve been facing.”
NFLclevelandstar.com

NFLPA prez on COVID-19: League in 'worse spot' than '20

NFL Players Association President and Cleveland Browns starting center JC Tretter said Tuesday the league is "in a worse spot" than last year due to the reduction of daily testing for COVID-19. Tretter made the claim in his President's Corner letter to the players. "Despite our vaccination rates being extremely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy