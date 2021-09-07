Samuel G. Thrasher, 81
Samuel G. Thrasher, 81, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. An interment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roberts Cemetery off Roberts Lane in Lewisport, KY, 42351. Please wear a mask for all services and practice social distancing.www.effinghamradio.com
Comments / 0