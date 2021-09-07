Samuel G. Thrasher, 81, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. An interment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roberts Cemetery off Roberts Lane in Lewisport, KY, 42351. Please wear a mask for all services and practice social distancing.