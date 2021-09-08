CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Shang-Chi Star Wants To Stop Talking About His Viral Tweets

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu already mastered the art of social media, even before he was cast as the title character in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Though, his followers will have increased substantially in the wake of the movie’s record-breaking box office success. Back when he...

MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu on the Call – and Tweet – That Changed His Life

Where was Simu Liu when Kevin Feige called to let him know he’d landed the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? At home in his underwear stuffing his face with shrimp crackers, he reveals in this hilarious and insightful extended interview with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley. The epic and already Certified Fresh new Marvel Studios film arrives exclusively in theaters September 3, and ahead of the movie’s release, Coley sat down with Liu and co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Florian Munteanu to talk about their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the foursome reflects on working with legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the importance of Shang-Chi to the Asian community, the movie’s incredibly choreographed action sequences, and – inspired by Zhang’s character Xialing’s underground fight club – each pick their dream MCU head-to-head cage matches. Who wants to see Shang-Chi throw the Hulk around like a rag doll? Tune in to find out and let us know what you thought of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the comments.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Simu Liu’s Emotional Story About Wearing His Shang-Chi Costume For The First Time Will Give Marvel Fans Chills

A superhero’s costume means everything. It’s the suit he or she wears into battle, the garb they wear that sets them apart from the comic book counterparts (and helps sell toys, if we are being completely honest). The costume that Shang-Chi has worn in his comic books is relatively dated, usually some form of a robe and a headband -- see the image that is below. The hero gets an upgrade in the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so when we got a chance to speak with Simu Liu about his first time wearing the outfit, he opened up for a hilarious and highly emotional story. Listen to it above.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Proves He Does His Own Stunts in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Actor Simu Liu is living the dream of every kid and kid-at-heart who have dreamt of becoming a superhero and after years of manifesting and trying to get under Marvel Studios' skin, he is rewarded with a huge project for his grand Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is set for premiere this week but early reviews are already calling it one of the best Phase Four offerings.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Shang-Chi stars address the future of their characters in the MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a host of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but will we be seeing more of them?. That's the question on many a fan's lips, and given that principal characters popping up in multiple films tends to be the MCU's thing, it seems likely that we'll see more of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Awkwafina's Katy.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Star Florian Munteanu Wants Razor Fist To Fight Wolverine

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu wants his character, Razor Fist, to fight Wolverine. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Fists isn’t even out yet and many of its stars are already clamoring for a crossover with other Marvel characters. Star Simu Liu is already eager to join the next Avengers film and producer Kevin Feige already has ideas for a sequel. Now another one of Shang-Chi‘s stars, Florian Munteanu, has revealed who he wants to appear in a movie with.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Wants Wolverine and Razor Fist Crossover (Exclusive)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing brave new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that one of them is ready to throw down with Wolverine should the X-Men character debut any time soon. It would be quite a show, too, as this gauntlet is ready to be thrown down by the new Shang-Chi movie's Razor Fist actor Florian Munteanu. Munteanu makes his MCU debut as the Marvel Comics character this Friday, bringing his imposing physique to the villainous character who has already been seeing sparring with Simu Liu's titular hero in several trailers and commercials. Now, he wants more.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Admits That His Fiery Disney CEO Comments Went Unpunished

Marvel's next solo superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released today worldwide to rave reviews. The much-anticipated film is also expected to register a box office haul of $100 million in its opening weekend, which will be a Labor Day record. This news comes as a relief not just to Disney and Marvel but to the entire film industry, which has been struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year.
CelebritiesPopculture

Watch: 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Lands Backflip After First-Pitch Strike

Simu Liu just took the first-pitch game to new heights. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star threw the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game on Sunday, and not only did he throw a strike, but he also did a backflip to show his excitement. Liu was at the Giants game to celebrate the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was filmed in the San Francisco area, according to MLB.com.
MoviesCollider

‘Shang-Chi’: Let’s Talk About What Those Post-Credits Scenes Mean

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.]. For those who feel daunted by Marvel lore, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a pretty easy entry point. It mostly takes post-Endgame, and the only Marvel movies you really need to see beforehand are Iron Man and Iron Man 3. However, when Shang-Chi reaches the end credits, it starts to lay some groundwork for future Marvel movies. Let’s dive into what it’s doing.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Shang-Chi stars tease potential romance in sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spoilers follow. Very, very mild spoilers, mind you, but still. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out now, and is a subversion of the typical superhero cliché by not having its leading man get with the film's highest-build female star at the end. The titular hero, played by Simu Liu, and Katy, played by Awkwafina, start and end the film as friends, despite what Katy's grandmother believes.
MoviesIGN

Shang-Chi Star Uses His Own Stock Photos to Shut Down Doubters

Before becoming known for his roles in Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu was a one-time model for stock photos. Fans have loved these photos since they were uncovered in 2017. Now, the Marvel star is getting in on the fun himself. As...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel Officially Confirms Shang-Chi As An Avenger

Ever since Avengers: Endgame faded to black, speculation has been rife as to who’ll get the call the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled to save the universe. It’s doubtful there’s an application form or audition process for superheroes to secure a spot, but Marvel Studios have gone ahead and confirmed the team’s newest addition for us.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Daniel Destin Cretton Talks Shang-Chi and Katy's Friendship

There are a lot of things to like in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, but one of the things that we got to see is a male and female platonic friendship. We have had a few of these in the Marvel Universe so far, Natasha was very close to Steve and Clint, but usually, when two people are established as friends since they were young, a movie will make them get together in the end. They don't end up going there in Shang-Chi, and during the virtual junket, director Destin Daniel Cretton was asked about whether or not Shang-Chi and Katy are supposed to be just friends or if there was a hint for romance later down the line.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu: What To Watch To See More Of The Marvel Movie Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The latest actor to become a Marvel movies star is Simu Liu, who leads Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (now in theaters) as the titular martial arts master, who is hitting the big screen for the first time since his comic book debut in 1973. For some audiences, this new, action-packed adventure flick may be their first introduction to the Chinese-born, Canadian-raised 32-year-old actor, but some others may be scratching their heads trying to remember where else they might recognize him from. The following list of movies and TV shows may act as a much-needed refresher of Liu’s career for the latter or a refreshing exploration of it for the former. We shall start with his first collaboration with a fellow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast member.

