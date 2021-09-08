MANNING - Donald Wesley Drose Sr., 75, husband of Rachel Ann Blackwell Drose, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Born on April 14, 1946, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Joe Oliver Drose Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Kolb Drose. Don was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, he served on the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Commendation and the Electronic Warfare with OI Division Medals. Don was a member of American Legion Post 172 and was an auxiliary member of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a charter member of the Wyboo Fire Department for 16 years, served as chief for 10 years, and was firefighter of the year. Don was a member of the legislative group for the Striped Bass Legislation, a member of the Santee Cooper Country Guide Association, former owner/operator of Joe's Place, and was most well known as a legendary fishing guide on Santee with his lifelong business, Don's Guide Service. He was a long-time member of Santee Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 50 years. He was a Sunday school teacher and a devoted member of the choir. He led the singing in the church. He served his community through the church in many ways. Don was happiest spending time with his family and his friends. He would spend about 3 or 4 hours each morning in God's word and was most at peace when he was on the lake catching fish and spending time with the Lord. We know now that he is catching the biggest fish ever and sitting right next to his Lord and Savior!