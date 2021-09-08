Kathryn Hatfield Godwin, age 92, widow of Richard A. Godwin Sr., died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Born on Sept. 16, 1928, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Lucian Herbert Hatfield Sr. and Ruth McPherson Hatfield. She graduated from Edmunds High School. She was a Boy Scout den mother, Sunday school teacher and nursery worker. She retired from Campbell Soup, where she organized the Campbell Soup retirement luncheons, retirement tours and reunions in 1991 and continued with monthly meetings for 26 years.