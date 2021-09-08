Sturgeon R-V superintendent’s bulletin board shows her ‘why’

Welcome back. Yes indeed, welcome back. Here in the Revere Local School District, we are incredibly excited and eager to begin this new school year. As schools open, we will be focused on our COVID Reset and Restart Guiding Practices, which can be found on the district’s website, revereschools.org. It is a priority that our students participate in in-person learning and these practices were developed to ensure that well-protected students and staff members are able to remain in the classroom as much as possible, even when exposure to COVID occurs. Under current guidance, the practice of wearing a facial covering is highly recommended in all of our school settings. Wearing a facial covering on school transportation is required, as mandated by the CDC. Other important guiding practices include hand washing/sanitation, physical distancing, wellness checks and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces. Vaccinations for students and staff are highly recommended and will also support the continuation of in-person teaching and learning. As we believe students benefit most from in-person learning, a 100% remote learning option will not be offered.