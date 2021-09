Is Spencer Rattler The Next Valedictorian Of Oklahoma’s ‘Quarterback U’?

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler posted a Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) of “only” 81.2, which made him “only” 11th among qualified players in 2020. But no team would feel sorry for the Sooners, who are known for churning out elite QBs: Since 2017, Lincoln Riley’s first as Oklahoma’s head coach, just 25 FBS teams have had even one quarterback deliver a season with a QBR better than Rattler’s last season. Oklahoma had three: Baker Mayfield in 2017, Kyler Murray in 2018 and Jalen Hurts in 2019.