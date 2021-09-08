CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital marketing proves key as QSRs 're-get' to know customers

Pizza Marketplace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative brand marketing, especially digital advertisements, will be among the most important promotional tools QSRs can leverage as consumers return to their favorite restaurants post COVID-19. That's based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in June by Celtra, a marketing agency that specializes in display advertising, creative software,...

www.pizzamarketplace.com

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
