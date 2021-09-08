Digital marketing proves key as QSRs 're-get' to know customers

Christian Green is an e-commerce-influenced entrepreneur; he started dropshipping two years ago and established his first brand in March of 2019. And he was able to do about 120k in sales in the same month. In their first year sales took the brand to over 1 million last year with this brand, starting a new brand. He is no longer drop shipping. Christian Green has its own Fulfillment Center in California. He launched the brand in October last year and has finished the year at 2.4m in sales. This brand is still in operation today. It has crossed 3.5m in sales since its launch in October. Christian Green’s expertise in Digital Marketing is impeccable, ‘Christian Green’ has helped many of his businesses to grow through his impeccable results and oriented strategies and methods. The entrepreneurial journey started by Christian Green as an e-commerce entrepreneur has come a long way.