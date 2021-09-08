Afforestation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Paul Lewis
10000birds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unfortunate side effect of birding in the developing world, is the amount of habitat destruction you are likely to see. Michoacán has such wonderful forests — I just wish I didn’t have to witness so many being cut down. A few months ago, images made their way around social...

www.10000birds.com

Comments / 0

Animals10000birds.com

Best Bird of the Weekend (First of September 2021)

September has arrived, bringing the first waves of a new season of migration. Millions of birds around the world are making moves. Will you move with them?. I spent the last week in Alaska chasing all kinds of excitement but finding fewer birds than I’d hoped. The weekend found me in the Fairbanks area, where the dominant bird right now has to be Sandhill Cranes. From Creamer’s Field to the University of Alaska campus, these big, gregarious birds bugle their presence proudly as they pass through town. Corey enjoyed birding around Queens both weekend mornings, seeing a wide variety of fall migrants. Though the surprising flyover Common Nighthawk in the middle of the morning nearly took the prize, it couldn’t beat an exceedingly confiding Yellow-bellied Flycatcher in Alley Pond Park, Corey’s first of the year and his first photographed in Queens. That easily makes it his Best Bird of the Weekend!
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The world’s fastest animals

The fastest animals use speed to survive and thrive in the wild, swiftly chasing down prey or escaping from predators. These record-breaking speedsters are found all over the world and across the animal kingdom, whether they are running on land, swimming in water or flying in the sky. Below are nine of the fastest animals alive today.
Animals10000birds.com

Teal Lake Shiraz (2019)

Most birders know better than to fall prey to such sensationalism, but among the public at large, Australia is notorious for being a land creeping and crawling with dangerous and even lethal wildlife at every turn. And not just deep in the bush, either, but at the beach, in urban parks – even in the country’s suburban homes. Forget lions, tigers, and bears – if Internet listicles are to be believed, all of Oz is full of crocodiles, sharks, jellyfish, snakes, spiders – even magpies – that are dead set on killing, maiming, or injuring any humans they encounter. One of these killers even has the word “death” in its name, for crying out loud.
AnimalsThe Independent

Expert warns of comfort foods that will be lost if bees become extinct

Curry, baked beans and jam are just three of the creature comforts we will lose if bees become extinct, according to an expert. The insects are crucial to the eco-system due to their role in pollination, but populations are rapidly declining due to habitat loss, pollution and the use of pesticides - among other factors.
Mableton, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Native Plants and a metropolis of bees in Mableton

There is a metropolis of bees in my front yard in Mableton. It includes all sorts of bees and wasps. Some are familiar to me, like the honey bees and bumble bees. Some are exotic-looking, with bright yellows and reds interspersed with black rings. When it’s warm and sunny, the...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Passing Grizzly Bear Bluff Charges Men on Bridge

A pair of men must have got a heck of an adrenaline rush when a grizzly bear they were filming crossing a bridge decided it just might charge at them. And like so many bear videos we've seen, the bear goes from a gentle stroll to being peeved pretty fast.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Cheetahs battle raging river in stunning photo. Did they survive?

A stunning photo captures a group of cheetahs, the world's fastest land sprinters, struggling to swim through a raging river in Kenya. The group of male cheetahs was fording the Talek River in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in an effort to access better hunting grounds. The striking photo is one of the highly commended entries in the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
WildlifeAgriculture Online

Invasive earthworms

I've always considered earthworms to be a good thing to have if they're working the soil. But apparently, some worms are doing more harm than good in certain situations. And once they've infiltrated an area, they can't be removed. Bruce Snyder is an assistant ecology professor at Georgia College and...
ScienceSmithonian

Ancient Predator With Massive Helmet-Like Shell Unearthed in Canada

​Paleontologists excavating in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies uncovered a new fossil species characterized by its enormous head shield and spiny claws for raking through sand, CNN's Ashley Strickland reports. With a pineapple slice-shaped mouth full of teeth, the creature likely hovered above the ocean floor to find prey—similar to the way a Roomba scoots across a wooden floor slurping up dirt, reports Mindy Weisberger for Live Science.
ScienceSmithonian

Hand-Carved, 400,000-Year-Old Bone Tool Used for Smoothing Leather Found in Italy

The discovery of a hand-carved bone at an archaeological site near Rome upends scientists' previous understanding of when early humans began using certain tools. Among a record trove of 400,000-year-old artifacts, scientists found a single item resembling a leather-smoothing tool called a lissoir, which was not commonly used until about 100,000 years later.
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

You Could Use Some Good Bird News

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The past year and a half has been challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 Delta variant and a sequence of extreme weather events intensified by climate change turned what was supposed to be a summer of vaccine-fueled celebration into something else entirely. It was a particularly tough season for birds and bird-lovers, as a mysterious epidemic sickened songbirds across the East and hundreds of chicks jumped from their nests during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heatwave. The parade of bleak headlines marches on.
ScienceBolivar Commercial

Winged Lizard from the Jurassic era discovered in Chile

An elongated tail ending in a rhombus-shaped tip and pointed forward-facing teeth are some of the peculiar characteristics of the Ranforrincos, a type of pterosaur found near the city of Calama that inhabited the megacontinent Gondwana about 160 million years ago. years. Jhonatan Alarcón, a researcher at the Paleontological Network of the University of Chile, led the research that demonstrates the global distribution of these winged reptiles, a work that was published by the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.
Kodiak, AKkmxt.org

NOAA finds critically endangered whales near Kodiak Island

Right whales are so named because they are the “right” whale to hunt. They’re known for being slow-moving, and they float on the surface after being killed. Jessica Crance is a Research Biologist at the Marine Mammal Lab at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center. “They became the target of whaling...

