Afforestation

September has arrived, bringing the first waves of a new season of migration. Millions of birds around the world are making moves. Will you move with them?. I spent the last week in Alaska chasing all kinds of excitement but finding fewer birds than I’d hoped. The weekend found me in the Fairbanks area, where the dominant bird right now has to be Sandhill Cranes. From Creamer’s Field to the University of Alaska campus, these big, gregarious birds bugle their presence proudly as they pass through town. Corey enjoyed birding around Queens both weekend mornings, seeing a wide variety of fall migrants. Though the surprising flyover Common Nighthawk in the middle of the morning nearly took the prize, it couldn’t beat an exceedingly confiding Yellow-bellied Flycatcher in Alley Pond Park, Corey’s first of the year and his first photographed in Queens. That easily makes it his Best Bird of the Weekend!