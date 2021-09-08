IAA2021 – Intel predicts chips will account for 20% of BOM by 2030

The automotive industry’s chip shortage has transitioned from being a seemingly minor irritation when murmurings were first heard out of China in December 2020, to a full-blown crisis that is never out of the headlines. Further, COVID-19’s part in the crisis has taken on a new complexion and has seemingly run full-circle. At its start the common explanation was that the pandemic’s decimation of vehicle demand saw supplies pivot to sectors and products where short-term demand was more assured. When auto demand rebounded strong supply constraints and capacity inertia at fab plants resulted in lengthening chip lead times of between six and nine months. However, nine months into the issue and the problems are deeper than ever. This time it is not the fab plants where the finger of suspicion is being pointed, but at the chip manufacturing and assembly plants themselves. A spike in COVID-19 infection rates in Asia has seen local lockdowns and labour shortages affect manufacturing at chip plants in Malaysia and Thailand. The chip crisis is having deep rooted effects. New vehicle inventory is severely curtailed, which has had ramifications for sales in turn. In the US, August’s light vehicle sales fell 17.3% despite strong demand. A similar picture has been painted elsewhere sales in the UK fell 16.8% in August for example. Throughout the period GlobalData has kept track of the public pronouncements made by OEMs as to plant shutdowns related to the chip shortage. What plant stoppages do not reveal is the extent to which throughput is being managed by the OEMs to keep the factories humming at some sort of pace. This week marks the height of the crisis with 62 weeks of production set to be lost.