IAA2021 – Intel predicts chips will account for 20% of BOM by 2030

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is predicting semiconductors will account for more than 20% of the total premium vehicle bill of materials (BOM) by 2030, representing a five-times growth rate compared to 2019’s 4% figure. To address the issue, the company has also announced plans to establish committed foundry capacity at its fab in...

TechRadar

Why startups are choosing the cloud

Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate, especially when it comes to startups. It’s uncommon now to find a startup that isn’t cloud native; most chose to adopt a cloud infrastructure from the beginning. Businesses such as Monzo, AirBnB and Lyft have been able to grow and innovate quickly, seamlessly underpinned by their highly secure, agile, and flexible cloud infrastructure.
Intel To Bolster Domestic Chip Manufacturing With Pentagon Deal

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The world’s top semiconductor maker has been tapped by the...
Chip shortage explained, Is Rivian worth it?, connected car investment – the week

The automotive industry’s chip shortage has transitioned from being a seemingly minor irritation when murmurings were first heard out of China in December 2020, to a full-blown crisis that is never out of the headlines. Further, COVID-19’s part in the crisis has taken on a new complexion and has seemingly run full-circle. At its start the common explanation was that the pandemic’s decimation of vehicle demand saw supplies pivot to sectors and products where short-term demand was more assured. When auto demand rebounded strong supply constraints and capacity inertia at fab plants resulted in lengthening chip lead times of between six and nine months. However, nine months into the issue and the problems are deeper than ever. This time it is not the fab plants where the finger of suspicion is being pointed, but at the chip manufacturing and assembly plants themselves. A spike in COVID-19 infection rates in Asia has seen local lockdowns and labour shortages affect manufacturing at chip plants in Malaysia and Thailand. The chip crisis is having deep rooted effects. New vehicle inventory is severely curtailed, which has had ramifications for sales in turn. In the US, August’s light vehicle sales fell 17.3% despite strong demand. A similar picture has been painted elsewhere sales in the UK fell 16.8% in August for example. Throughout the period GlobalData has kept track of the public pronouncements made by OEMs as to plant shutdowns related to the chip shortage. What plant stoppages do not reveal is the extent to which throughput is being managed by the OEMs to keep the factories humming at some sort of pace. This week marks the height of the crisis with 62 weeks of production set to be lost.
T-Systems and Google Cloud building 'sovereign cloud services' for Germany

Google Cloud and T-Systems are to create what the companies call a "sovereign cloud offering" for Germany, though details are sketchy and it may not be digital sovereignty as the term is normally understood. The project involves T-Systems playing a role in managing "a large spectrum of next-generation cloud solutions...
How Cloud Computing Is Reshaping EVs

It’s apparent that cloud computing and networking have been prominent priorities for organizations across multiple industries. Organizations are realizing the cloud, while continuing to rapidly evolve and expand, not only gives organizations powerful new capabilities but also creates complexity, which traditional networking is ill-suited to manage. Karma Automotive, a luxury...
Hitachi Vantara's Radhika Krishnan on Data Fabric and Data Management

I spoke with Radhika Krishnan, Chief Product Officer for Hitachi Vantara, about the role of data fabrics, and how data storage and data analytics are merging. James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire. eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews. eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/. eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eweek-washington-bureau.
Amazon, Microsoft, Google Are Top Cloud Providers, But That May Not Always Be

After the recent round of financial results, it is clear that for many of the big tech companies, cloud computing is driving revenues in one way or another. Recent releases in the market indicate that this is, indeed, the case. Earlier this week, for example, Basking Ridge, NJ-based Verizon announced the general release of an on-premises, private edge compute solution in partnership with Microsoft Azure. Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge is a cloud computing platform that enables computing and storage at the edge of the enterprise.
VSBLTY, HCL Technologies & Tech Mahindra Among Five Companies Creating New Firm to Focus On Large Iaas Projects

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced it is one of the five founding partners of Austin GIS, a new company that will focus on large IaaS projects leveraging computer vision, machine learning and infrastructure. IaaS stands for Infrastructure as a Service and is emerging as an innovative and creative way to finance large IT infrastructure projects. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are also founding investors, along with two additional participating firms, including a Fortune 500 company, that will be named later.
Santa Clara chipmaker Intel to invest up to €80bn in boosting EU chip capacity

Intel Corp., the Santa Clara, California-headquartered semiconductor industry giant, had said late on Tuesday that the American multinational tech corporation would likely to invest a jawdropping €80 billion in Europe over next decade in a bid to ramp up the region’s chipmaking capacity, while Intel also had pledged to set off a semiconductor plant in Ireland particularly engineered for automakers.
Qualcomm aggressively expanding its presence in automotive

Qualcomm, the world’s leading supplier of semiconductors in the mobile phone, has been expanding its portfolio in automotive with chips that power the infotainment system, dashboard/cockpits, telematics and platforms for ADAS/Connected technology. While the company is not new to the automotive sector and has been supplying tech for nearly two decades, the industry’s acceleration of its move from providing the mechanical devices of yesteryear to the future’s ‘computers on wheels’ has led to more value-creating activities and opportunities for Qualcomm in the automotive sector.
Intel planning to invest EUR 80 billion to boost EU chip technology

Intel is one of world’s biggest manufacturer of chips. The company is planning to make chips for automakers. Intel said it could invest around EUR 80 billion to boost the European region's chip capacity and it is also planning to open its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Pat Gelsinger,...
Intel's Gelsinger Predicts Chips to Account for Over 20% of Premium Vehicle BOM by 2030

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts the "digitization of everything" will push the share of semiconductors in the total new premium vehicle BOM to more than 20% by 2030. During his first in-person keynote since taking the helm of Intel in February, CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that semiconductors will account for more than 20% of the total premium vehicle bill of materials (BOM) by 2030. That represents a staggering 5x growth rate over 2019’s 4% figure. This comes amid increasing demand for semiconductors generally.
Intel may spend up to €80bn on chip plants in Europe over next ten years

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday said he would be willing to pour up to €80bn (£68.8bn, $94.7bn) into its semiconductor fabs in Europe to increase capacity over the next decade. He added that the chip behemoth's Ireland factory would start making semiconductor components for carmakers. Chipzilla is hoping to...
Intel: We're going to spend billions on these new chip-making plants

Intel chief Pat Gelsinger has announced a plan to spend up to €80 billion over the next decade to create a "mega" chip fab in Europe. Gelsinger revealed the planned investment at his keynote at Germany's annual motor show, IAA Mobility in Munich. Auto industries in Europe and the US were sharply affected by the global chip shortage during the pandemic.
INTEL 471 Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic growth investment in Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading enterprises and governments. Co-founders Mark Arena and Jason Passwaters will continue to lead the company and will retain a significant ownership position. Financial details were not disclosed.
Intel To Dedicate Production At Ireland Facility For Auto Chips As Ford, Tesla And Others Face Crippling Shortages

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will set aside part of its Ireland facility to make chips for automakers crippled with shortages, CEO Pat Gelsinger said at an event on Tuesday. What Happened: The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to convert a part of its Ireland facility, which makes mainstay computer processors, to cater to the automotive sector, Gelsinger said at Munich's IAA auto show, as reported by Reuters.

