HSP structure

We are trying to get OneLogin(IDP) to work with Horizon 7.13 on premise single cluster environment. We are able to get the metadata from One Login and got our connection servers to generate the metadata OneLogin needs we have 3rd party signed (CA)certs and nothing fancy no smart cards. Anyone try doing something like this as a really simple setup. No hardware load balancer and just 2 brokers. Is this viable? I am told we just need the SSO part but TrueSSO seems like overkill. I am told we do not have to use UAG for this that it will work without making changes on UAG but I am starting to wonder if that needs to be upgraded to make this work. Thanks.