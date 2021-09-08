CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Zero Wheat Macaroni and Cheese

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

8 ounces, 100-percent Organic Brown Rice Gluten-Free Macaroni. ½ cup water (or milk; your choice) 8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated (I prefer organic) Add 2 quarts water to a 5-quart saucepan and place over high heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon kosher salt (or 1½ teaspoons sea salt) and bring to a boil. Add the macaroni and bring back to a boil while stirring. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 12 minutes. (I begin tasting at 10 minutes).

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Kosher Salt#Food Drink#Wheat Macaroni
