Zero Wheat Macaroni and Cheese
8 ounces, 100-percent Organic Brown Rice Gluten-Free Macaroni. ½ cup water (or milk; your choice) 8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated (I prefer organic) Add 2 quarts water to a 5-quart saucepan and place over high heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon kosher salt (or 1½ teaspoons sea salt) and bring to a boil. Add the macaroni and bring back to a boil while stirring. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 12 minutes. (I begin tasting at 10 minutes).www.dailyherald.com
