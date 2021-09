The Elden Ring co-op mode will be a lot easier to initiate, according to a recent preview. FromSoftware specifically told Gamereactor that the requirements have been 'drastically reduced' from having to use rare consumables in order to summon a friend, as was the case for previous Souls games. It is unclear whether you will be able to enter the Elden Ring co-op mode at will or only at specific places on the map, but this news should reassure those players who regularly struggle with FromSoftware's notoriously challenging games; with the help of up to two friends, everything should be easier, even though the Spirit Steed mount won't be available in multiplayer.