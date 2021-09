This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.