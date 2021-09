Can't-miss Chilean aromas of herbal black fruits and juniper are backed by cedary oak, a hint of eucalyptus, tobacco and earthy warmth. Sucking tannins dominate a gravelly palate that needs more time to soften. Flavors of charred oak, chocolate and herbal berry fruits see dryness prevail on a long and potent finish. Drink 2023–2035. Michael Schachner.