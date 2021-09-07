CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebels break into AP Top 25 at No. 20

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has the Rebels back in The AP Top 25 for the first time in five years. AP | File

It didn’t take Ole Miss long to catch the eye of AP poll voters.

In spite of high expectations for Lane Kiffin’s second season the Rebels were unranked in the preseason release of The AP Top 25.

They broke in at No. 20 Tuesday following a 43-24 win over Louisville Monday night in Atlanta.

Next day observations: The Rebels can be even better

Among the fallers while the Rebels broke in was Indiana. The Rebels defeated the Hoosiers in last season’s Outback Bowl. Indiana was ranked No. 17 in the preseason but lost big to fellow Big 10 member Iowa in their season opener.

Ole Miss is ranked in The AP Top 25 for the first time since early 2016.

Ole Miss kicker Costa named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

The Rebels are also No. 20 in the USA Today AFCA coaches poll. They were No. 25 in the preseason coaches’ poll.

