GREENSBURG, Pa. — Family members of a Greensburg attorney who was found dead in a YMCA sauna after being trapped overnight are suing. According to our partners at TribLive.com, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Westmoreland County Court by Colleen Robinson and her sons. It claims her husband, 80-year-old David Robinson, went into the sauna at the Greensburg YMCA the night of March 14. It said he wasn’t discovered until the next morning. Temperatures can reach 112 degrees inside the sauna. The suit claims there was no way to open the door from the inside.