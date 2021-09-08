CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meningitis outbreak kills 129 in north-east Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) – A meningitis outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo’s north-eastern Tshopo province has killed 129 of the 267 people who have been infected since the first cases were discovered in June, the health minister said late on Tuesday. Tests carried out by the Institut Pasteur in Paris detected...

