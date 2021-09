Manchester United travelled to Molineux on Sunday where they took all three points with a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The away side almost found themselves down early after Fred's careless play allowed Adama Traore to run clear before David De Gea was forced into a save at the near post. And the hosts soon had another chance, this time diverted away from goal by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.