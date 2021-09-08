Carlos Vergara, Josh Quinlan Among Five UFC Signees on Week 2 of DWCS
Carlos Vergara made the most of his moment in the spotlight. The Fury Fighting Championship titleholder on Tuesday was one of five competitors to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract on Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, as he cut down Bruno Mesquita with a knee strike to the body in the first round of their flyweight showcase at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Mesquita (12-4-1) bowed out 41 seconds into Round 1, suffering his first defeat in nearly four years.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0