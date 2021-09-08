Carlos Vergara, Josh Quinlan Among Five UFC Signees on Week 2 of DWCS

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. More fights have been added to the upcoming schedule of the UFC, with 16 of them being either announced or finalized this week. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight and meets No. 5 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a highly anticipated championship fight that has now been rescheduled for UFC 269 in December. Nunes and Peña were supposed to fight at UFC 265 in August, but the ‘Lioness’ tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone her next appearance in the Octagon.