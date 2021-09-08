CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: DWCS Week 2

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. Dana White's Contender Series is back in operation, as the second episode of the 2021 season took place...

UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC legend Jon Jones continues to flaunt heavyweight transformation in new video

UFC legend Jon Jones continued to flaunt his heavyweight transformation in a new video that “Bones” shared with fans on his social media. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. In 2020, Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend the 205lbs belt, but soon afterwards he vacated the title and announced his move to heavyweight, which had been a long time coming. Jones was supposed to make his UFC heavyweight debut this summer against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but the fight never happened after both men didn’t agree to the money the UFC offered. Instead, Jones is continuing to sit out and train for his heavyweight debut, which UFC president Dana White says will now happen in 2022 instead of happening in 2021 as he originally intended to.
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Vitor Belfort looks shredded for De La Hoya fight, shows off boxing skills

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort looks primed for his return to professional boxing against legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya next month. The two combat stars will collide on Sept. 11 in a main event produced by Triller Fight Club on pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, 44, hasn’t competed professionally...
UFCMMAmania.com

Video! Vitor Belfort calls out ‘little b—-h’ Jake Paul after Holyfield win: ‘$30 million winner takes all’

Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.
UFCfightsports.tv

American Fighter Lands Instant UFC Deal After 47-Second KO

Josh Quinlan has been handed a UFC contract after he extended his winning streak to six by beating Logan Urban on the Dana White’s Contender Series. The welterweight has yet to be defeated in his pro MMA career. Quinlan (6-0) had his intentions clear from the beginning. “This kid is...
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

DWCS 2021 Week 2 live stream, channel guide, fight card

DWCS 2021 Week 2 live stream, channel guide, fight card. After an impressive first week where five UFC contracts were handed out — including the first time a Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) loser was awarded a contract — season five rolls on with week two. The main event, however,...
UFCMMA Fighting

DWCS Season 5, Week 1 Results

MMA Fighting has DWCS Season 5 results for the week 1 event Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, light heavyweights Azamat Murzakanov and Matheus Scheffel will clash for a possible UFC contract at stake. Check out DWCS results below. Main card (ESPN+ at...
UFCchatsports.com

Carlos Vergara, Josh Quinlan Among Five UFC Signees on Week 2 of DWCS

Carlos Vergara made the most of his moment in the spotlight. The Fury Fighting Championship titleholder on Tuesday was one of five competitors to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract on Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, as he cut down Bruno Mesquita with a knee strike to the body in the first round of their flyweight showcase at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Mesquita (12-4-1) bowed out 41 seconds into Round 1, suffering his first defeat in nearly four years.
UFCMMA Fighting

DWCS Season 5: Week 2 results: Knockout artist Josh Quinlan caps another 5-contract night

With the first punch he threw, Josh Quinlan set the end in motion against Logan Urban in the headliner of Week 2 of DWCS Season 5. Quinlan’s right hand put short-notice replacement Urban on roller skates before a series of follow-ups finished the job just 47 seconds into the first round, bringing Tuesday’s show to a quick close at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
UFCmmanews.com

Chikadze To Discuss Potential UFC 266 Backup Role With Dana White

Giga Chikadze is looking to be the backup fighter for the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266 and he plans to discuss it with Dana White. In the lead-up to Chikadze’s first UFC main event fight against Edson Barboza, the Georgian mentioned it as...
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

DWCS Week 2: Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on for Week 2 of its fifth...

