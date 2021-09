The BIGGEST kickboxing event of the year is on 15 October at ONE: FIRST STRIKE Don’t miss Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon’s World Title clash, Rodtang’s return, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals, and MORE! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/7lsjnq1Qz4. — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 7, 2021. For the first...