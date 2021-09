Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has welcomed their new signings this summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo have all arrived at Old Trafford. "I think it's great. I play in one of the world's biggest clubs, it's clear that you want good players. It will always be a competitive situation. I only see it as positive that we get good players into the club," said Lindelof at Sweden's World Cup qualifying presser.