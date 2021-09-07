CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') The Company announces that, further to its news release dated August 27, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the 'BCSC') has accepted the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'). The BCSC issued the MCTO on August 31, 2021. The application for the MCTO was made by the Company voluntarily due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the 'Annual Filings').

Related
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
Biotricity Announces Closing of Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock

Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Resulted in Total Gross Proceeds of $16 Million. REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering which closed on August 30, 2021, has partially exercised its option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. After giving effect to the sale of an aggregate of 382,331 additional shares pursuant to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,382,331 for total gross proceeds of approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The partial exercise of the option will be the final exercise by the underwriter of the option.
Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ('Medaro' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive joint venture agreement (the 'JV Agreement') with Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., of Tennessee USA, and Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ('Global Lithium'), with respect to the operation of a joint venture (the 'Joint Venture') to develop and commercialize a new, low-cost process (the 'Technology') for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate. The Joint Venture is operated through Global Lithium, a new corporation that was formed for this purpose. For further information respecting the Technology and Dr. Blencoe's background, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ'

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the 'Company'), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol '6MZ', and the German WKN registry number is 'A3CZGY'.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Growing Dealer Demand

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee' or the ‘Company') a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company continues to experience a strong demand for its boats. In addition to signed customer sales orders that have been placed with Twin Vee through the Company's network of Twin Vee dealers, the demand for Twin Vee's boats continues to grow through dealer forecasting, such that dealers have forecasted needing in excess of 200 boats. This strengthening demand has come as the dealer inventory of Twin Vee's boats remains at record low numbers.
Demand Brands (DMAN) Releases Shareholder Letter and Update

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), https://www.luckychief.com released today a shareholder letter and update:. Dear Fellow Shareholders,. Although we only merged the Viride Research Fund cannabis business and assets into Demand Brands, Inc ('Company') in the latter half of...
Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans for businesses and schools reopening to the public. As employees and students return...
01 Communique Provides Quarterly Update on Business Developments and Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the 'Company') (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to report the Company's third quarter 2021 results as it continues to move forward building its business in Asia-Pacific along with an increase in its investment in IronCAP™.
Snipp Interactive Reports USD $600,000+ in New Contract Signings and Announces Its First Contract in The Utility Space with One Of The Largest Hydro & Power Authorities in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured over USD $600,000+ in contract signings for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform.
SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services specially designed for its partner PSP's and Merchants. SUIC expects the approval of the license this year, subject to completion of regulatory requirements and conditions.
Halberd Corporation Appoints Anthony Mirabelli Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabelli to the position of Vice-President, Mergers & Acquisitions. Mirabelli will be responsible for negotiating joint ventures, license agreements and other activities whereby Halberd can capitalize on his vast experience in pharmaceutical and medical device development and sales.
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ('Better Plant'), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ('NeonMind Biosciences') for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.
Tempus Submits Application for Underground Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or the 'Company') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling.
Charge Enterprises to Present at September 2021 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, today announced Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following September investor conferences.
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project

Second rig arrives at McKinnon as drilling increases. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the 'Company' or 'E2Gold') announces that it has staked an additional 1,616 (approximately 34,400 hectares, or 344 km2) mining claims around the Company's flagship Hawkins Gold Project, almost tripling the property package size. E2Gold geologists identified new geologic targets through historical prospects and regional geological compilation.
Bergio International, Inc. Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year's Sales Revenue as of End of August

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and world leader in high-quality jewelry, has announced today that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales revenue with a healthier bottom line, based on internal figures through the end of August 2021.
Tier One Silver Expands High-Grade Vein Footprint at Curibaya

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the high-grade vein footprint on surface at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Two new zones of veining have been identified to the northeast and east of a previously sampled vein system with zones measuring approximately 600 metres (m) by 550 m and 250 m by 700 m, respectively (Figure 1). Highlights from the selective rock sampling in these newly identified zones yielded 11 samples over 1,000 g/t silver, with a peak assay of 7,220 g/t silver (Figure 2), and 23 samples over 1 g/t gold, with a peak assay of 12.3 g/t gold (Figure 3). In addition, a channel sample from the southern margin of the northeast vein extension yielded a broad interval of 25 m of 47.6 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (Figure 1). Rock grab highlights and channel sampling results are presented below in Tables 1 & 2.
NextSource Materials to Explore Additional Strategic Asset Opportunities in Clean Energy Materials

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') announces that it intends to assess emerging opportunities to accelerate expansion of its organic growth strategy through the potential acquisition and development of additional metals and mineral assets expected to play a vital role in associated clean energy technologies.
